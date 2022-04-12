 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, noon (DH)

South Suburban at Parkland, noon

Valparaiso at Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at St. Francis (Ill.) Spring Invitational (Wedgewood GC), 10 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at Quincy Invitational (Quincy CC), all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Quincy Invitational (Quincy CC), all day

Softball

Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 1 p.m. (DH)

Purdue Fort Wayne at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

Roosevelt at Calumet, 3 p.m. (DH)

 

