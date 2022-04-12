Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Baseball
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, noon (DH)
South Suburban at Parkland, noon
Valparaiso at Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at St. Francis (Ill.) Spring Invitational (Wedgewood GC), 10 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at Quincy Invitational (Quincy CC), all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Quincy Invitational (Quincy CC), all day
Softball
Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 1 p.m. (DH)
Purdue Fort Wayne at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Roosevelt at Calumet, 3 p.m. (DH)
