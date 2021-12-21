 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
Men’s Basketball

South Suburban at Morton, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Spring Arbor at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Valparaiso, noon

Men’s Bowling

Calumet at Collegiate Shoot-Out (Las Vegas, NV), TBA

Women’s Bowling

Calumet at Collegiate Shoot-Out (Las Vegas, NV), TBA

