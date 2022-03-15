Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Baseball
Purdue Northwest at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (DH)
Valparaiso at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
Men's Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament at Mary Miller Center, Danville IL, first round (South Suburban vs. Florida Gateway), 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Valparaiso at GCU Invitational, Phoenix, AZ, all day
Men’s Volleyball
Calumet at St. Ambrose, 6 p.m.
