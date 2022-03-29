 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, March, 29, 2022

  • 0

Baseball

Purdue Fort Wayne at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

South Suburban at Joliet, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Valparaiso at Butler Spring Invitational (Highland CC), final round, all day

Women’s Golf

Valparaiso at SIU Diane Daugherty Invitational (Bogey Hills CC), final round, all day

Softball

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 2 p.m. (DH)

Valparaiso at Western Michigan, 3 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball

CCAC Tournament, quarterfinals (Olivet Nazarene at Calumet, 7 p.m.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for March 28, 20022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts