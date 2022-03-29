Here are local college events scheduled for Tuesday, March, 29, 2022

Baseball
Purdue Fort Wayne at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
South Suburban at Joliet, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Valparaiso at Butler Spring Invitational (Highland CC), final round, all day
Women’s Golf
Valparaiso at SIU Diane Daugherty Invitational (Bogey Hills CC), final round, all day
Softball
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 2 p.m. (DH)
Valparaiso at Western Michigan, 3 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball
CCAC Tournament, quarterfinals (Olivet Nazarene at Calumet, 7 p.m.)
