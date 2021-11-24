 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 24-25, 2021
agate urgent

Basketball stock
The Times

Wednesday

Men’s Basketball

Union (Tenn.) at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Nassau Championship (Bahamas), TBA

Thursday

Women’s Volleyball

Valparaiso vs. Evansville at MVC Tournament in Normal, IL (first round), 3:30 p.m.

