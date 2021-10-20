 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
Golf
Women’s Soccer

Calumet at Trinity International, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at IU Northwest, 8 p.m.

