Here are the Region's boys basketball statistical leaders through Dec. 29, 2022

Times boys basketball statistics
(Minimum 3 games played)
Points
(Player, school;GMS;PTS;PPG)
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;7;167;23.9
Brandon Trilli, Munster;6;148;24.7
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;181;22.6
AJ Lux, Crown Point;7;149;21.3
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;6;121;20.2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;6;118;19.7
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;115;19.2
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;8;153;19.1
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;114;19.0
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;171;19.0
Lukas Balling, Marquette;6;114;19.0
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;7;131;18.7
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;7;129;18.4
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;7;129;18.4
Landen Hale, Hebron;6;110;18.3
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;7;127;18.1
Jacob Miller, DeMotte Christian;5;84;16.8
Jevon Warren, TF North;7;117;16.7
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;131;16.4
Michael Wellman, Portage;7;115;16.4
Matt Baker, Kouts;6;97;16.2
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;7;110;15.7
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;7;107;15.3
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;5;76;15.2
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;6;91;15.2
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;134;14.9
Jason Kobe, Marquette;6;88;14.7
Caleb Newman, TF South;9;130;14.4
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;9;129;14.3
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;100;14.3
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;9;128;14.2
Rylan Kieszkowski, LaPorte;9;127;14.1
Romello Ali, TF South;9;126;14.0
DJ Moss, 21st Century;7;97;13.9
Michael Levy, North Newton;8;111;13.9
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;83;13.8
Nolan Kinsella, Munster;6;83;13.8
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;6;82;13.7
Jaelyn Johnson, Portage;7;96;13.7
Brad Nymeyer, Calumet Christian;10;136;13.6
Jayden Smalls, TF North;7;93;13.3
Brandon Escobedo, Lake Central;5;65;13.0
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;8;103;12.9
Keith Mullins, Hobart;7;88;12.6
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;100;12.5
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;6;74;12.3
Jack Wheeler, Morgan Township;6;73;12.2
Garrett Clark, Portage;7;85;12.1
Matthew King, Hammond Central;5;60;12.0
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;6;71;11.8
Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;70;11.7
Luke Terpstra, DeMotte Christian;5;57;11.4
Mitch Milausnic, Lake Central;5;57;11.4
Nolan Toth, Whiting;7;80;11.4
Jake Smith, Lake Central;5;56;11.2
Gary Lewis, Marquette;6;66;11.0
Kolton Bennett, South Central;5;54;10.8
Jay Huerta, South Central;6;64;10.7
Corey Noonan, Boone Grove;6;63;10.5
Jaiden Spratley, Morgan Township;6;63;10.5
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;7;73;10.4
Marqell Wilson, TF South;9;94;10.4
Kenneth Grant, Hammond Central;5;50;10.0
Spencer Andrews, Kouts;6;60;10.0
Chase Abraham, TF North;7;10;10.0
Jaylen Blakes, TF North;4;40;10.0
Rebounds
(Player, school;GMS;REB;RPG)
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;7;76;10.9
Lukas Balling, Marquette;6;64;10.7
DJ Moss, 21st Century;7;75;10.6
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;7;70;10.0
Nolan Toth, Whiting;7;69;9.9
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;7;65;9.3
Brad Nymeyer, Calumet Christian;10;92;9.2
Jacob Miller, DeMotte Christian;5;46;9.2
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;7;59;8.4
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;67;8.4
Hunter Noonan, Boone Grove;6;49;8.2
Matt Baker, Kouts;6;49;8.2
Jevon Warren, TF North;7;56;8.0
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;53;7.6
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;6;45;7.5
Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;6;45;7.5
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;5;37;7.4
Jaelyn Johnson, Portage;7;52;7.4
Drake Simatovich, Wheeler;5;37;7.4
Keith Mullins, Hobart;7;51;7.3
Brian Nichols, Bowman;5;36;7.2
Brandon Trilli, Munster;6;43;7.2
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;61;6.8
Josh Kenda, Hebron;6;40;6.7
Tommy Samuelson, LaPorte;9;59;6.6
Metrell Harbin, Bishop Noll;6;39;6.5
Tasean Gates, Bowman;6;39;6.5
Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;6;39;6.5
Jaylen Blakes, TF North;4;26;6.5
Jeremiah Jones, Kankakee Valley;6;38;6.3
Landen Hale, Hebron;5;31;6.2
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;6;37;6.2
Sean Clark, Lighthouse;8;49;6.1
Keaton Buuck, Crown Point;7;42;6.0
Nick Johnsen, Highland;6;36;6.0
Jake Smith, Lake Central;5;30;6.0
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;48;6.0
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;6;34;5.7
Carter Welkie, Tri-Township;7;40;5.7
Jayce Bultema, DeMotte Christian;5;28;5.6
Marek Barton, Wheeler;5;28;5.6
Derrick Santiago, Bowman;6;33;5.5
Jaiden Spratley, Morgan Township;6;33;5.5
James Bullock, Marian Catholic;7;38;5.4
Yamauree Wallace, EC Central;8;42;5.3
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;48;5.3
Jayden Montague, Hammond Academy;6;31;5.2
Brandon Escobedo, Lake Central;5;26;5.2
Joe Jendreas, Whiting;7;36;5.1
Joe Elkins, Bishop Noll;6;30;5.0
Travis Randolph, Lake Station;9;45;5.0
Romello Ali, TF South;9;45;5.0
Assists
(Player, school;GMS;AST;APG)
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;7;74;10.6
Myles Yekich, Lake Central;5;33;6.6
Brian Pullen, EC Central;8;47;5.9
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;7;40;5.6
Nolan Toth, Whiting;7;38;5.4
Lamontae Cross, Bowman;6;30;5.0
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;5;24;4.8
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;28;4.7
Kevin Corcoran, Illiana Christian;6;27;4.5
Gabe Rottier, DeMotte Christian;5;22;4.4
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;6;26;4.3
Trever Roy, Hebron;6;26;4.3
Colton Pribyl, Kankakee Valley;6;26;4.3
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;6;26;4.3
Garrett Clark, Portage;7;28;4.0
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;7;27;3.8
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;23;3.8
Jack Wheeler, Morgan Township;6;22;3.7
DJ Moss, 21st Century;7;26;3.6
Malik Corley, LaPorte;8;28;3.5
Micah White, Calumet;5;17;3.4
Connor Cotton, Crown Point;7;23;3.3
Skylar Martin, Hebron;6;20;3.3
Jaelon Hollies, Portage;7;23;3.3
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;9;29;3.2
Gary Lewis, Marquette;6;19;3.2
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;28;3.1
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;25;3.1
Sam Wellman, Portage;7;22;3.1
Jake Smith, Lake Central;5;15;3.0
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;27;3.0
Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;7;21;3.0
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;7;21;3.0
Jameriyon Cross, LaPorte;9;26;2.9
Luke Terpstra, DeMotte Christian;5;14;2.8
Matt Baker, Kouts;6;17;2.8
Lukas Balling, Marquette;6;17;2.8
AJ Lux, Crown Point;7;19;2.7
Anthony Hnilo, Hobart;7;19;2.7
Japeth Anweiler, Kouts;6;16;2.7
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;19;2.7
Emmanuel Foley, Bowman;5;13;2.6
Jack Stevens, Boone Grove;6;14;2.5
Tristin Ballas, Kouts;6;15;2.5
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;8;19;2.4
Jayden Smalls, TF North;7;17;2.4
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;8;18;2.3
Sam Townsend, TF South;9;21;2.3
Noah Kneifel, Tri-Township;7;16;2.3
Carter Welkie, Tri-Township;7;16;2.3
Leon Grimes, Bowman;6;13;2.2
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;11;24;2.2
Matthew King, Hammond Central;5;11;2.2
Eric Onohan, Highland;6;13;2.2
Dylan Hale, South Central;5;11;2.2
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;6;12;2.0
Tasean Gates, Bowman;6;12;2.0
Mitch Daniels, Calumet Christian;10;20;2.0
Gabriel Reyes, Hammond Academy;6;12;2.0
Gabe Dickerson, Hobart;7;14;2.0
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;6;12;2.0
Clayten Strauch, South Central;4;8;2.0
Romello Ali, TF South;9;18;2.0
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;7;14;2.0
Steals
(Player, school;GMS;STL;PPG)
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;6;28;4.7
Chase Abraham, TF North;7;32;4.6
Lamontae Cross, Bowman;6;25;4.2
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;36;4.0
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;35;3.9
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;27;3.4
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;7;20;2.9
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;9;26;2.9
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;22;2.8
Romello Ali, TF South;9;25;2.8
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;16;2.7
Jameriyon Cross, LaPorte;9;24;2.7
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;5;13;2.6
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;11;28;2.6
Malik Corley, LaPorte;8;21;2.6
Gabe Rottier, DeMotte Christian;5;12;2.4
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;7;17;2.4
Brian Pullen, EC Central;8;18;2.3
Gabe Matthes, Kouts;6;14;2.3
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;6;13;2.2
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;13;2.2
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;6;13;2.2
Myles Yekich, Lake Central;5;11;2.2
Kolton Bennett, South Central;5;11;2.2
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;8;17;2.1
Jevon Warren, TF North;7;15;2.1
Caleb Newman, TF South;9;19;2.1
Jalen Branham, Bowman;6;12;2.0
Leon Grimes, Bowman;6;12;2.0
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;8;16;2.0
Matthew King, Hammond Central;5;10;2.0
Maurion Turks, Lake Station;9;18;2.0
Chris Cook, TF North;7;14;2.0
Sam Townsend, TF South;9;18;2.0
Yamauree Wallace, EC Central;8;15;1.9
Matt Baker, Kouts;6;11;1.9
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;8;15;1.9
AJ Lux, Crown Point;7;13;1.8
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;14;1.8
Rylan Kieszkowski, LaPorte;9;16;1.8
Steven Thomas, Lighthouse;8;14;1.8
3-pointers made
(Player, school;3PM)
Caleb Newman, TF South;27
AJ Lux, Crown Point;26
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;23
Romello Ali, TF South;22
Willie Miller, Lake Station;20
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;19
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;18
Rylan Kieszkowski, LaPorte;18
Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;17
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;17
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;17
Nolan Toth, Whiting;17
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;15
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;15
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;15
Mitch Milausnic, Lake Central;15
Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;13
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;13
Malik Corley, LaPorte;13
Jacob Viehman, Lowell;13
Jonah Weathers, Marian Catholic;13
Brandon Welch, Marquette;13
Michael Wellman, Portage;13
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;13
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;12
Lukas Balling, Marquette;12
Terrence Hayes Jr., 21st Century;11
Kenneth Grant, Hammond Central;11
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;11
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;11
Sam Wellman, Portage;11
Jay Huerta, South Central;11
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;10
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;10
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;10
Tony Bos, DeMotte Christian;10
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;10
Rico Maldonado, Highland;10
Garrett Clark, Portage;10
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;10
Leon Grimes, Bowman;9
Gary Lewis, Marquette;9
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;9
Garrett Mertz, Tri-Township;9
Jack Stevens, Boone Grove;8
Xavier Bradley, EC Central;8
Vynce Overshawn, Hammond Central;8
Jayme Hairston, Hobart;8
Dylan Holmes, Kankakee Valley;8
Zach Wunsh, Lowell;8
JJ Welch, Marquette;8
Aidan Bowgren, Hebron;7
Landen Hale, Hebron;7
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;7
Gabe Dickerson, Hobart;7
Isaac Sherwood, Illiana Christian;7
Bret Spain, Lake Central;7
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;7
Vince Yzaguirre, Lake Station;7
Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;7
Chase Abraham, TF North;7
Connor McCall, Valparaiso;7
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.
