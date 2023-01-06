Here are the Region's boys basketball statistical leaders through Jan. 4, 2023

Times boys basketball statistics
(Minimum 3 games played)
Points
(Player, school;GMS;PTS;PPG)
Brandon Trilli, Munster;6;148;24.7
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;10;230;23.0
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;181;22.6
AJ Lux, Crown Point;10;211;21.1
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;115;19.2
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;114;19.0
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;171;19.0
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;9;170;18.9
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;8;149;18.6
People are also reading…
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;11;195;17.7
Lukas Balling, Marquette;9;159;17.7
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;9;158;17.6
Jevon Warren, TF North;9;155;17.2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;12;205;17.1
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;11;183;16.6
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;11;181;16.5
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;131;16.4
Landen Hale, Hebron;9;147;16.3
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;9;144;16.0
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;10;153;15.3
DJ Moss, 21st Century;11;167;15.2
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;6;91;15.2
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;134;14.9
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;11;163;14.8
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;7;103;14.6
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;9;131;14.6
Caleb Newman, TF South;13;190;14.6
Michael Wellman, Portage;10;144;14.4
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;7;100;14.3
Brandon Escobedo, Lake Central;9;129;14.3
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;9;129;14.3
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;100;14.3
Michael Levy, North Newton;10;140;14.0
Matt Baker, Kouts;9;124;13.8
Rylan Kieszkowski, LaPorte;11;152;13.8
Jason Kobe, Marquette;9;124;13.8
Nolan Kinsella, Munster;6;83;13.8
Romello Ali, TF South;13;177;13.6
Jayden Smalls, TF North;9;119;13.2
Brad Nymeyer, Calumet Christian;14;183;13.1
Jaelyn Johnson, Portage;10;130;13.0
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;8;103;12.9
Matthew King, Hammond Central;11;139;12.6
Garrett Clark, Portage;10;126;12.6
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;100;12.5
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;10;124;12.4
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;8;97;12.1
Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;7;83;11.9
Chase Abraham, TF North;9;106;11.8
Caleb Parks, Bishop Noll;9;105;11.7
Corey Noonan, Boone Grove;7;82;11.6
Jay Huerta, South Central;8;93;11.6
Marqell Wilson, TF South;13;150;11.5
Nolan Toth, Whiting;9;103;11.4
Keith Mullins, Hobart;8;90;11.3
Jake Smith, Lake Central;9;97;10.8
Jack Wheeler, Morgan Township;9;97;10.8
Jaiden Spratley, Morgan Township;9;96;10.7
Xavier Bradley, EC Central;7;69;9.9
Spencer Andrews, Kouts;9;89;9.9
Kolton Bennett, South Central;7;69;9.9
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;10;97;9.7
Mitch Milausnic, Lake Central;9;87;9.7
Gary Lewis, Marquette;9;87;9.7
Rebounds
(Player, school;GMS;REB;RPG)
DJ Moss, 21st Century;11;130;11.8
Quintin Floyd, 21st Century;11;123;11.2
Brad Nymeyer, Calumet Christian;14;139;9.9
Nolan Toth, Whiting;9;89;9.9
Lukas Balling, Marquette;9;87;9.7
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;10;95;9.5
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;9;83;9.2
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;67;8.4
Cameron Chandler, Griffith;9;75;8.3
Matt Baker, Kouts;9;74;8.2
Jaelyn Johnson, Portage;10;81;8.1
Jevon Warren, TF North;9;73;8.1
Drake Simatovich, Wheeler;9;72;8.0
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;11;87;7.9
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;53;7.6
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;6;45;7.5
Hayden Dase, Kankakee Valley;6;45;7.5
Nick Johnsen, Highland;10;74;7.4
Brandon Trilli, Munster;6;43;7.2
Hunter Noonan, Boone Grove;7;49;7.0
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;7;49;7.0
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;61;6.8
Josh Kenda, Hebron;9;59;6.6
Keith Mullins, Hobart;8;53;6.6
Zeke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;7;45;6.4
Landen Hale, Hebron;9;57;6.3
Jeremiah Jones, Kankakee Valley;6;38;6.3
Tommy Samuelson, LaPorte;11;69;6.3
Trevion Williamson, West Side;7;44;6.3
Jake Smith, Lake Central;9;56;6.2
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;9;56;6.2
Sean Clark, Lighthouse;8;49;6.1
Tasean Gates, Bowman;12;72;6.0
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;48;6.0
Keaton Buuck, Crown Point;10;59;5.9
Brandon Escobedo, Lake Central;9;53;5.9
Jaiden Spratley, Morgan Township;9;52;5.8
Metrell Harbin, Bishop Noll;7;40;5.7
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;10;56;5.6
James Bullock, Marian Catholic;7;38;5.4
Michael Levy, North Newton;10;54;5.4
Yamauree Wallace, EC Central;8;42;5.3
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;48;5.3
Carter Welkie, Tri-Township;9;48;5.3
Brian Nichols, Bowman;11;57;5.2
Jayden Montague, Hammond Academy;6;31;5.2
Jaylen Blakes, TF North;6;31;5.2
Danny Garza, Hammond Central;10;51;5.1
Connor Colton, Crown Point;10;50;5.0
Savon Miles, Griffith;9;45;5.0
Travis Randolph, Lake Station;9;45;5.0
Joe Jendreas, Whiting;9;45;5.0
Jayce Bultema, DeMotte Christian;8;39;4.9
Jason Kobe, Marquette;9;44;4.9
Romello Ali, TF South;13;64;4.9
Marcos Silva, Wheeler;8;39;4.9
Assists
(Player, school;GMS;AST;APG)
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;11;116;10.5
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;9;60;6.7
Brian Pullen, EC Central;8;47;5.9
Myles Yekich, Lake Central;9;49;5.4
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;8;41;5.1
Nolan Toth, Whiting;9;46;5.1
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;7;34;4.9
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;28;4.7
Lamontae Cross, Bowman;12;52;4.3
Kevin Corcoran, Illiana Christian;7;30;4.3
Colton Pribyl, Kankakee Valley;6;26;4.3
Trever Roy, Hebron;9;38;4.2
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;9;37;4.1
Garrett Clark, Portage;10;41;4.1
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;23;3.8
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;9;33;3.7
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;10;37;3.7
Gabe Rottier, DeMotte Christian;8;29;3.6
Malik Corley, LaPorte;9;31;3.4
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;10;34;3.4
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;9;29;3.2
Micah White, Calumet;7;22;3.1
Connor Cotton, Crown Point;10;31;3.1
Skylar Martin, Hebron;8;25;3.1
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;28;3.1
Jameriyon Cross, LaPorte;11;34;3.1
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;25;3.1
Jack Wheeler, Morgan Township;9;28;3.1
Sam Wellman, Portage;7;22;3.1
Jake Smith, Lake Central;9;27;3.0
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;27;3.0
Ethan Hernandez, Lowell;7;21;3.0
DJ Moss, 21st Century;11;32;2.9
Jaelon Hollies, Portage;9;26;2.9
Jayden Smalls, TF North;9;26;2.9
Israel Hines, West Side;7;20;2.9
Antoine Hatch, Griffith;9;25;2.8
Anthony Hnilo, Hobart;8;22;2.8
Matt Baker, Kouts;9;25;2.8
Jason Kobe, Marquette;9;25;2.8
Gary Lewis, Marquette;9;25;2.8
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;10;27;2.7
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic;7;19;2.7
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;11;28;2.6
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;10;26;2.6
Japeth Anweiler, Kouts;9;23;2.6
Reginald Hinton, West Side;7;18;2.6
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;8;20;2.5
Emmanuel Foley, Bowman;11;27;2.5
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;15;37;2.5
Damarion Baker, Bowman;7;17;2.4
AJ Lux, Crown Point;10;24;2.4
Lukas Balling, Marquette;9;22;2.4
Leon Grimes, Bowman;12;28;2.3
Luke Terpstra, DeMotte Christian;8;18;2.3
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;8;18;2.3
Tristin Ballas, Kouts;9;21;2.3
Romello Ali, TF South;13;30;2.3
Caleb Newman, TF South;13;30;2.3
Sam Townsend, TF South;13;30;2.3
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;7;16;2.3
Jack Stevens, Boone Grove;7;15;2.1
Carter Welkie, Tri-Township;9;19;2.1
Brady Rife, Wheeler;8;17;2.1
Marcos Silva, Wheeler;8;17;2.1
Steals
(Player, school;GMS;STL;PPG)
Chase Abraham, TF North;9;37;4.1
Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station;9;36;4.0
Willie Miller, Lake Station;9;35;3.9
Lamontae Cross, Bowman;12;45;3.8
Keagen Holder, Morgan Township;9;33;3.7
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;8;27;3.4
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;11;35;3.2
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;9;29;3.2
Kadyn Foutz, Calumet Christian;15;45;3.0
Amarion Woodland, Lighthouse;8;22;2.8
Romello Ali, TF South;13;37;2.8
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;7;19;2.7
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;6;16;2.7
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;9;23;2.6
Jameriyon Cross, LaPorte;11;27;2.5
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;11;27;2.5
Caleb Newman, TF South;13;33;2.5
Emmanuel Foley, Bowman;11;26;2.4
Brian Pullen, EC Central;8;18;2.3
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;7;16;2.3
Malik Corley, LaPorte;11;21;2.3
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;6;13;2.2
Jevon Warren, TF North;9;20;2.2
Leon Grimes, Bowman;12;25;2.1
Paul Peters, Calumet Christian;11;23;2.1
Gabe Rottier, DeMotte Christian;8;17;2.1
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;9;18;2.0
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;8;16;2.0
Matt Baker, Kouts;9;18;2.0
Maurion Turks, Lake Station;9;18;2.0
Kolton Bennett, South Central;7;14;2.0
Carter Welkie, Tri-Township;9;18;2.0
Yamauree Wallace, EC Central;8;15;1.9
Kevin Corcoran, Illiana Christian;7;13;1.9
Myles Yekich, Lake Central;9;17;1.9
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;8;15;1.9
Jaiden Spratley, Morgan Township;9;17;1.9
Chris Cook, TF North;9;17;1.9
David Flores, Calumet;6;11;1.8
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;8;14;1.8
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;10;18;1.8
Steven Thomas, Lighthouse;8;14;1.8
3-pointers made
(Player, school;3PM)
Caleb Newman, TF South;41
AJ Lux, Crown Point;38
Romello Ali, TF South;33
Cesar Arratia, Calumet Christian;28
Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte;28
Andru Levenson, Calumet Christian;24
Jack Smiley, Valparaiso;24
Mitch Milausnic, Lake Central;23
Bryan Ware, Lighthouse;23
Nolan Toth, Whiting;22
Ashton Williamson, 21st Century;21
Kenneth Grant, Hammond Central;21
Rylan Kieszkowski, LaPorte;21
Willie Miller, Lake Station;20
Carter Burkholder, Tri-Township;20
Leon Grimes, Bowman;19
Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll;18
Matthew King, Hammond Central;18
Adam Eastland, Lake Station;18
Bryce Cooper, West Side;17
Terrence Hayes Jr., 21st Century;16
Rico Maldonado, Highland;16
Malik Corley, LaPorte;16
Lukas Balling, Marquette;16
Xayvion Gray, Calumet;15
Jack Svetich, Crown Point;15
Dominique Murphy, EC Central;15
Christopher Striblin, EC Central;15
Vynce Overshawn, Hammond Central;15
Brandon Welch, Marquette;15
Garrett Clark, Portage;15
Michael Wellman, Portage;15
Jay Huerta, South Central;15
Marqell Wilson, TF South;14
Emmanuel Foley, Bowman;13
Jermaine Bartlett, Hammond Academy;13
Jacob Viehman, Lowell;13
Jonah Weathers, Marian Catholic;13
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;13
Mason Jones, Valparaiso;13
Shawn Donaldson, Whiting;13
Tony Bos, DeMotte Christian;12
Luke VanEssen, Illiana Christian;12
Sam Wellman, Portage;12
Garrett Mertz, Tri-Township;12
Jacob Dyke, DeMotte Christian;11
Colton Strezo, Griffith;11
Aidan Bowgren, Hebron;11
Kristijan Zekavica, Highland;11
Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley;11
Conner Bakota, Marquette;11
Chase Abraham, TF North;11
Connor McCall, Valparaiso;11
Brady Rife, Wheeler;11
DJ Moss, 21st Century;10
Corey Noonan, Boone Grove;10
Jack Stevens, Boone Grove;10
Landen Hale, Hebron;10
Reginald Holloway, Lighthouse;10
Elias Cross, Hammond Academy;10
Reginald Hinton, West Side;10
Angel Alvarez, Bishop Noll;9
Jalon Bradford, Calumet;9
Gabe Dickerson, Hobart;9
Bret Spain, Lake Central;9
Gary Lewis, Marquette;9
PHOTOS: 21st Century hosts Hammond Central in boys basketball
web-galleryhtmlcode
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.