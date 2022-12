Here are the Region's girls basketball statistical leaders through Dec. 28, 2022

Crown Point's Cristyn Fraley tries unsuccessfully to keep the ball in play at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Valparaiso's Lillian Barnes is guarded by Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Valparaiso's Kristin Bukata brings the ball down court at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Crown Point's Cristyn Fraley, left, and Emily Phillips battle Valparaiso's Becca Gerdt for the ball at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girl…

Valparaiso's Lillian Barnes brings the ball down court at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith brings the ball down court at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Crown Point's Camdyn Gliem keeps close to Valparaiso's Cadynce Clark at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Crown Point's Abbi Foster looks for a play at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls basketball game.

Crown Point's Ali Rawls tries to keep the ball away from Valparaiso's Ashanti Bradley and Campbell MacLagan at Friday's Crown Point at Valpara…

Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith is guarded by Valparaiso's Raegan O'Halek and Becca Gerdt, right, at Friday's Crown Point at Valparaiso girls …

Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.