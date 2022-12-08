Here are the Region's girls basketball statistical leaders through Nov. 6, 2022

Times girls basketball statistics
(Minimum 3 games played)
Points
(player, school games points ppg)
Asia Donald, Hobart 8 260 32.5
Skylar Bos, DeMotte Christian 8 183 22.9
Ally Capouch, Kouts 9 182 20.2
Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point 11 204 18.5
Aniyah Henry, Hammond Central 6 109 18.2
Clair Klinger, Washington Township 6 106 17.7
Sidney Elijah, Hebron 7 121 17.3
Olivia Marks, South Central 8 138 17.3
Laniah Davis, Marquette 7 120 17.1
Gracyn Gilliard, Munster 6 101 16.8
Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso 7 104 16.3
Kahlen Robinson, Bowman 7 103 16.1
Priscilla Otero, Hammond Academy 7 103 16.1
Indiah Hutchinson, Hammond Central 7 112 16.0
Alyssa Quinones, Whiting 6 93 15.5
Sophie Bakker, DeMotte Christian 8 123 15.4
Addison Graf, Washington Township 6 92 15.3
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley 9 137 15.2
Gracie Little, Washington Township 6 90 15.0
Payton Reid, Highland 6 88 14.7
Myalee Jackson, Merrillville 7 103 14.7
Alante Wright, Portage 6 88 14.7
Vanessa Carrera, Morton 10 143 14.3
Peyton Honchar, Morgan Township 10 141 14.1
Makenna Schleman, North Newton 7 98 14.0
Anjelicia del Valle, Portage 6 84 14.0
Ava Melendez, Portage 7 98 13.9
Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso 7 97 13.9
Riley Milnausnic, Lake Central 6 80 13.3
Anna Prim, Calumet Christian 9 118 13.1
Madi Lemmons, Morgan Township 7 90 12.9
Kylie Wells, Merrillville 6 77 12.8
Heaven Clopton, Morton 7 88 12.6
Icesis Thomas, Bishop Noll 6 78 12.5
Jaci Menard, Boone Grove 5 61 12.2
Aaliyah Keil, Highland 5 61 12.2
Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll 6 72 12.0
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central 6 72 12.0
Leah Thomas, Hammond Academy 7 81 11.6
Hailey Vanderhye, Hanover Central 8 88 11.0
Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township 10 107 10.7
Kenedi Bradley, Chesterton 9 95 10.6
Trinity Hogge, Munster 9 91 10.1
Akoama Odeluga, Munster 9 90 10.0
Rebounds
(player, school games rebounds rpg)
Akoama Odeluga, Munster 9 135 15.0
Asia Donald, Hobart 8 90 11.3
Victoria Detraz, Morgan Township 10 106 10.6
Precious Agwu, TF North 6 55 9.2
Makenna Schleman, North Newton 7 64 9.1
Sidney Elijah, Hebron 7 62 8.9
Drew Jeffries, Boone Grove 6 53 8.8
Calla Ogden, Calumet Christian 9 78 8.7
Indiah Hutchinson, Hammond Central 7 61 8.7
Claire Bakker, DeMotte Christian 8 69 8.6
Sophie Bakker, DeMotte Christian 8 66 8.3
Londyn Powell, TF North 6 50 8.3
Peyton Honchar, Morgan Township 10 81 8.1
Hailey Vanderhye, Hanover Central 8 64 8.0
Jadyn Byars, Hebron 7 56 8.0
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central 6 47 7.8
Aniyah Henry, Hammond Central 6 45 7.5
Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian 9 66 7.3
Brooke Lindesmith, Crown Point 11 80 7.3
Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point 11 78 7.1
Emma Garavalia, Kouts 9 62 6.9
Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll 6 40 6.7
Ciara Bonner, Chesterton 9 60 6.7
Madi Lemmons, Morgan Township 7 46 6.6
Olivia Marks, South Central 8 52 6.5
Gabbi Zeilenga, DeMotte Christian 8 51 6.4
Ally Capouch, Kouts 9 58 6.4
Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso 7 45 6.4
Mercedes Szakacs, Boone Grove 6 38 6.3
Olivia Perlick, Lowell 9 56 6.2
Lillian Mason, Munster 9 56 6.2
Lauryn Jackson, TF North 6 37 6.2
Torie Davis, Whiting 6 37 6.2
Janiyah Jackson, Bowman 7 43 6.1
Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts 9 55 6.1
Shiloh Deboard, Morgan Township 10 61 6.1
Briana Esquivel, Griffith 3 18 6.0
Alondra Rodriguez, Whiting 5 30 6.0
Tenley Davis, Chesterton 8 47 5.9
Nikolina Latinovic, Hobart 8 47 5.9
Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso 7 41 5.9
Abby Grandchamp, Kankakee Valley 6 35 5.8
Taylor Moyer, Kouts 9 52 5.8
Josie Whitcomb, Washington Township 6 35 5.8
Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian 6 34 5.7
Madelyn Arrenholz, North Newton 7 40 5.7
Anna Prim, Calumet Christian 9 50 5.6
Samantha Marks, South Central 8 44 5.5
Clair Klinger, Washington Township 6 33 5.5
Chloe Smith, Griffith 3 16 5.3
Melaney Williams, Merrillville 7 37 5.3
Alante Wright, Portage 6 32 5.3
Genna Hayes, Kankakee Valley 5 26 5.2
Natalie Robinson, Marquette 7 36 5.1
Icesis Thomas, Bishop Noll 6 30 5.0
Assists
(player, school games assists apg)
Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley 9 52 5.8
Skylar Bos, DeMotte Christian 8 45 5.6
Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian 6 31 5.2
Clair Klinger, Washington Township 6 30 5.0
Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso 7 28 4.0
Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso 7 28 4.0
Ava Melendez, Portage 7 27 3.9
Gracie Little, Washington Township 6 22 3.7
Shiloh Deboard, Morgan Township 10 36 3.6
Trinity Hogge, Munster 9 32 3.6
Reilly Boyer, Lowell 8 28 3.5
Kate Welsh, South Central 8 28 3.5
Claire Bakker, DeMotte Christian 8 26 3.3
Addison Graf, Washington Township 6 19 3.2
Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central 8 24 3.0
Sophie Bakker, DeMotte Christian 8 23 2.9
Priscilla Otero, Hammond Academy 7 20 2.9
Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll 6 17 2.8
Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central 6 17 2.8
Anjelicia del Valle, Portage 6 17 2.8
Abbi Foster, Crown Point 11 30 2.7
Jiselle Chabes, Marquette 7 19 2.7
Lauryn Koedyker, Kouts 9 23 2.6
Madi Lemmons, Morgan Township 7 18 2.6
Brooke Lindesmith, Crown Point 11 27 2.5
Emily Phillips, Crown Point 11 27 2.5
Sadie Marks, South Central 8 20 2.5
Alante Wright, Portage 6 15 2.5
Ciara Bonner, Chesterton 9 22 2.4
Madelyn Heck, Hebron 7 17 2.4
Gabbi Zeilenga, DeMotte Christian 8 18 2.3
Aniyah Henry, Hammond Central 6 14 2.3
Gabrielle McClain, TF North 6 14 2.3
Indiah Hutchinson, Hammond Central 7 15 2.1
Braelyn Carter, Lowell 9 19 2.1
Mariah Robinson, Bishop Noll 6 12 2.0
Faith Clayton, Calumet Christian 9 18 2.0
Chloe Smith, Griffith 3 6 2.0
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central 6 12 2.0
Gracyn Gilliard, Munster 6 12 2.0
Steals
(player, school games steals spg)
Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso 7 52 7.4
Gracyn Gilliard, Munster 6 35 5.8
Aniyah Henry, Hammond Central 6 32 5.3
Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll 6 31 5.2
Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso 7 35 5.0
Alyssa Quinones, Whiting 6 27 4.5
Skylar Bos, DeMotte Christian 8 35 4.4
Kahlen Robinson, Bowman 7 30 4.3
Clair Klinger, Washington Township 6 25 4.2
Gracie Little, Washington Township 6 24 4.0
Asia Donald, Hobart 8 31 3.9
Jewelia Rivera, Griffith 3 11 3.7
Laniah Davis, Marquette 7 26 3.7
Emma Garavalia, Kouts 9 32 3.6
Reilly Boyer, Lowell 8 27 3.4
Ingrid Hurst, Chesterton 9 30 3.3
Anjelicia del Valle, Portage 6 20 3.3
Makenna Landkrohn, Calumet Christian 6 19 3.2
Gabi Comia, Hanover Central 7 22 3.1
Sidney Elijah, Hebron 7 22 3.1
Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso 7 21 3.0
Addison Graf, Washington Township 6 18 3.0
Rachel Schnoor, Calumet Christian 9 26 2.9
Emma Ortiz, Hobart 8 23 2.9
Kate Thomas, Kankakee Valley 9 26 2.9
Nadia Clayton, Lake Central 6 17 2.8
Icesis Thomas, Bishop Noll 6 16 2.7
Drew Jeffries, Boone Grove 6 16 2.7
Priscilla Otero, Hammond Academy 7 19 2.7
Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central 6 16 2.7
Miranda Casanova, Whiting 6 16 2.7
Laila Ogden, Calumet Christian 7 18 2.6
Kyla Butler, Hobart 8 20 2.5
Ayla Krygier, Lake Central 6 15 2.5
Josie Lemmons, Morgan Township 10 25 2.5
Jaci Menard, Boone Grove 5 12 2.4
Lillian Tolmen, South Central 7 17 2.4
Trinity Hogge, Munster 9 22 2.4
Kenedi Bradley, Chesterton 9 21 2.3
Chloe Smith, Griffith 3 7 2.3
Emmi Doty, Hanover Central 8 18 2.3
Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central 8 18 2.3
Jesse Neace, Hobart 8 18 2.3
Brooke Lindesmith, Crown Point 11 24 2.2
Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point 11 24 2.2
Jontrece Thorpe, Hammond Central 6 13 2.2
Kylie Wells, Merrillville 6 13 2.2
Precious Agwu, TF North 6 13 2.2
Gabrielle McClain, TF North 6 13 2.2
Janiyah Jackson, Bowman 7 15 2.1
Indiah Hutchinson, Hammond Central 7 15 2.1
Ally Capouch, Kouts 9 19 2.1
Olivia Perlick, Lowell 9 19 2.1
Cori Schultz, Chesterton 9 18 2.0
Gabbi Zeilenga, DeMotte Christian 8 16 2.0
Madelyn Heck, Hebron 7 14 2.0
Abby Grandchamp, Kankakee Valley 6 12 2.0
Taylor Moyer, Kouts 9 18 2.0
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central 6 12 2.0
Peyton Honchar, Morgan Township 10 20 2.0
Cecilia Mason, Munster 7 14 2.0
Jaycee Jackson, Washington Township 6 12 2.0
3-pointers made
(player, school 3-pointers)
Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point 25
Clair Klinger, Washington Township 22
Ally Capouch, Kouts 21
Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley 20
Riley Milnausnic, Lake Central 20
Myalee Jackson, Merrillville 19
Sophie Bakker, DeMotte Christian 17
Emily Foster, Crown Point 16
Asia Donald, Hobart 15
Payton Reid, Highland 14
Addison Graf, Washington Township 14
Alante Wright, Portage 13
Madelyn Heck, Hebron 12
Ava Melendez, Portage 12
Olivia Marks, South Central 12
Kate Welsh, South Central 12
Maddie Downs, Bishop Noll 11
Amani Brown, Chesterton 11
Emma Garavalia, Kouts 11
Anjelicia del Valle, Portage 11
Josie Lemmons, Morgan Township 10
Abbi Foster, Crown Point 9
Leah Thomas, Hammond Academy 9
Skylar Ferry, Hanover Central 9
Ayla Krygier, Lake Central 9
Hope Welsh, South Central 9
Gracie Little, Washington Township 9
Cori Schultz, Chesterton 8
Campbell MacLagan, Valparaiso 8
Jaci Menard, Boone Grove 7
Kendi Bradley, Chesterton 7
Gabbi Zeilenga, DeMotte Christian 7
Priscilla Otero, Hammond Academy 7
Aaliyah Keil, Highland 7
Jesse Neace, Hobart 7
Ellah Young, Kouts 7
Trinity Hogge, Munster 7
Lauryn Jackson, TF North 7
PHOTOS: First day of girls basketball practice
Girls basketball practice is underway for Lake Central and other teams around the state.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
101822-spt-gbk-lc_7
Lake Central players run a drill on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon.
101822-spt-gbk-lc_2
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic practices Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana.
101822-spt-gbk-lc_8
Coach Joe Huppenthal watches players during practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon.
101822-spt-gbk-lc_6
Coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball …
101822-spt-gbk-lc_4
Lake Central players run drills on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon.
101822-spt-gbk-lc_3
Coach Joe Huppenthal leads practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana.
102422-nws-spotlight1
Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop practices on Oct. 17, the first day for girls basketball workouts in Indiana.
101822-spt-gbk-lc_1
Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice Monday afternoon.
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net or post them on Maxpreps.com.
