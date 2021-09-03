 Skip to main content
Here is how the RailCats fared against Kane County
Kane County 5, RailCats 1

RailCats;000 000 100 — 1 6 1
Kane County;000 200 03x — 5 8 1

2B – Cooke (RC); Karaviotis (KC). HR – Rosselli, Lopez 2 (KC). Pitching summaryRailCats – Erwin (7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO), Vonderschmidt (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). Kane County – Allison (9 IP, 6 H, 1 R 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO). WP – Allison. LP – Erwin. Leading hittersRailCats – Cooke (2-4, 2B), Lingua (2-4), Skinner (RBI), Olund (run). Records – Kane County 44-51, RailCats 38-58.

WATCH NOW: Trusted voice of the Chicago Bulls, Chuck Swirsky, bringing daily sports updates to The Times

