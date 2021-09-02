 Skip to main content
Here is how the RailCats fared against Kane County
Kane County 6, RailCats 4 (13 inn.)

RailCats;000 001 300 000 0 — 4 8 2
Kane County;000 000 400 000 2 — 6 8 3

2B – Cooke (RC). HR – Conti (KC). Pitching summaryRailCats — Heidenfelder (5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO), Garcia (1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), De Leon (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 SO), Strobel (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). Kane County  — Taglieri (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), DeLeon (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Taggart (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO), Richardson (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Richardson. LP –Strobel. Leading hitters  — RailCats  — Cooke (2-6, 2B, RBI), Marriaga (2-5, R), Woodworth (1-5, 2 R, RBI), Walraven (RBI), Zaragoza (run). Records – Kane County 43-51, RailCats 38-57.

