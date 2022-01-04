Here is the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys' basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings):
Class 4A
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Carmel (8);8-2;248;2
2. Fishers (2);11-1;230;3
3. Zionsville (1);8-1;217;1
4. CHESTERTON (2);9-0;214;4
5. Penn (1);7-0;160;6
6. Terre Haute North;11-0;138;7
7. Westfield;6-2;111;NR
8. Indpls. Cathedral;7-3;73;10
9. VALPARAISO;9-2;68;5
10. Indpls. Tech;9-2;62;NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Jeff 30. Homestead 29. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20. Indpls. Ben Davis 18. Lawrence North 17. Goshen 16. Indpls. Pike 9. Warren Central 7. Indpls. N. Central 7. Warsaw 6.
Class 3A
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Mishawaka Marian (10; 8-1;257;1
2. Indpls. Brebeuf (2);8-1;239;2
3. Leo;6-1;187;5
4. NorthWood (1);10-1;176;3
5. Glenn (1);9-0;164;8
6. Indpls. Chatard;9-0;145;9
7. Brownstown;8-1;133;6
8. Sullivan;9-1;126;7
9. Peru;8-0;87;NR
10. Connersville;9-3;73;4
Others receiving votes: Norwell 39. Beech Grove 20. N. Harrison 15. Culver Academy 13. Greensburg 6.
Class 2A
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Central Noble (9);9-0;270;1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3);9-0;240;3
3. Linton-Stockton (2);10-1;217;2
4. Carroll (Flora);8-0;174 4
5. Monroe Central;8-0;166;T5
6. Eastside;10-0;15; T5
7. Eastern Hancock;7-1;115;NR
8. Southmont;7-0;80;NR
9. Clinton Prairie;10-1;77;NR
10. S. Spencer;7-2;70;7
Others receiving votes: LAKE STATION 56. Indpls. Covenant Christian 17. Parke Heritage 13. Westview 12. Northeastern 9. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls. Park Tudor 6.
Class A
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. N. Daviess (8);11-1;266;1
2. Edinburgh (4);10-0;244;3
3. Bloomfield (1);9-1;213;4
4. Loogootee;10-3;179;6
5. 21ST CENTURY (1);6-2;170;5
6. Barr-Reeve;7-4;149;2
7. Indpls. Lutheran;6-1;125;7
8. Triton;5-1;93;8
9. Jac-Cen-Del;5-2;85;9
10. Orleans;8-2;41;10
Others receiving votes: Tindley 40. Argos 40. Lafayette Catholic 15. Ev. Christian 14. Fremont 6.