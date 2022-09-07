 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how area soccer teams fare in statewide rankings as of Sept. 5

Valparaiso’s Colin Devine (3) outpaces Chesterton’s John Kovalan (16) as he moves the ball in the first half at Chesterton High School Wednesday evening.

Boys Soccer

ISCA rankings as of Sept. 5

3A – 1. Zionville, 2. Chesterton, 3. Noblesville, 4. Hamilton SE, 5. Carmel, 6. Fishers, 7. Columbus North, 8. Castle, 9. Valparaiso, 10. Penn, 11. Perry Meridian, 12. Bloomington South, 13. Warsaw, 14. Lake Central, 15. Pike, 16. Munster, 17. Elkhart, 18. Westfield, 19. Goshen, 20. Center Grove.

2A – 1. West Lafayette, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. Brebeuf Jesuit, 4. Canterbury, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Concordia Lutheran, 7. Heritage Christian (Indpls), 8. Culver Academies, 9. Speedway, 10. SB St. Joseph, 11. Breman, 12. Bishop Dwenger, 13. Heritage Hills, 14. Guerin Catholic, 15. Lawrenceburg, 16. Providence, 17. Yorktown, 18. Batesville, 19. Cascade, 20. Leo.

1A – 1. Park Tudor, 2. Westview, 3. University, 4. Faith Christian, 5. Carroll (Flora), 6. Kouts, 7. Forest Park, 8. Covenant Christian (Indpls), 9. Switzerland County, 10. South Knox, 11. Providence Cristo Rey, 12. North White, 13. Bethany Christian, 14. Southwestern (Hanover), 15. Wheeler, 16. Oldenburg Academy, 17. Lafayette Central Catholic, 18. North Putnam, 19. Southwestern (Shelby), 20. Blackhawk Christian.

Girls Soccer

ISCA rankings as of Sept. 5

3A — 1. Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Carmel, 4. Castle, 5. South Bend Saint Joseph, 6. Center Grove, 7. Zionsville, 8. Cathedral, 9. Bloomington South, 10. Homestead, 11. Evansville Reitz, 12. Chesterton, 13. Fishers, 14. Crown Point, 15. East Central, 16. North Central, 17. Westfield, 18. Mt. Vernon, 19. Warsaw, 20. Lake Central.

2A — 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Brebeuf Jesuit, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Chatard, 5. Guerin Catholic, 6. Bishop Dwenger, 7. Tri-West, 8. Leo, 9. Belmont, 10. Silver Creek, 11. Lawrenceburg, 12. Hanover Central, 13. Batesville, 14. Gibson Southern, 15. West Lafayette, 16. Northwestern, 17. Hamilton Heights, 18. Heritage Hills, 19. Northwood, 20. Jasper.

1A — 1. Park Tudor, 2. Providence, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Evansville Christian 5. Faith Christian, 6. Mater Dei, 7. Andrean, 8. Oldenburg, 9. Switzerland County, 10. Trinity, 11. Westview, 12. Covenant Christian, 13. Argos, 14. FW Canterbury, 15. FW Blackhawk, 16. Northeast  Dubois, 17. DeMotte Christian, 18. Forest Park, 19. Muncie Burris Christian, 20. Sullivan.

