Here's how local Illinois boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest AP rankings

Boys Basketball
The Associated Press Illinois boys’ prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
Class 3A (Dec. 1)
1. Simeon (6);2-0;78
2. Hillcrest;4-0;52
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1);3-0;48
4. East St. Louis (1);4-0;46
5. Lake Forest;3-1;42
6. Rock Island;3-0;38
7. Thornton;2-1;27
T8. MARIAN CATHOLIC;3-1;23
T8. Rockford Boylan;4-0;23
10. Centralia;4-0;17
Girls Basketball (Dec. 1)
The Associated Press Illinois girls’ prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
Class 3A
1. Peoria Central (4);5-0;56
2. Morton (1);4-0;52
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1);6-0;44
4. Geneseo;5-0;36
5. MARIAN CATHOLIC;4-0;35
6. Meamora;6-0;24
7. Sycamore;5-0;22
8. Dixo;5-0;10
T9. Providence;6-0;9
T9. Peoria Notre Dame;3-0;9