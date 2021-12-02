 Skip to main content
Here's how local Illinois boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest AP rankings
Here's how local Illinois boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest AP rankings

Boys Basketball

The Associated Press Illinois boys’ prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

Class 3A (Dec. 1)

1. Simeon (6);2-0;78

2. Hillcrest;4-0;52

3. Peoria Notre Dame (1);3-0;48

4. East St. Louis (1);4-0;46

5. Lake Forest;3-1;42

6. Rock Island;3-0;38

7. Thornton;2-1;27

T8. MARIAN CATHOLIC;3-1;23

T8. Rockford Boylan;4-0;23

10. Centralia;4-0;17

Girls Basketball (Dec. 1)

The Associated Press Illinois girls’ prep basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

Class 3A

1. Peoria Central (4);5-0;56

2. Morton (1);4-0;52

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1);6-0;44

4. Geneseo;5-0;36

5. MARIAN CATHOLIC;4-0;35

6. Meamora;6-0;24

7. Sycamore;5-0;22

8. Dixo;5-0;10

T9. Providence;6-0;9

T9. Peoria Notre Dame;3-0;9

