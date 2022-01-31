Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 10 (Jan. 30)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (19);399;16-0
2. Fishers;376;15-2
3. Carmel (1);363;13-4
4. Indianapolis Cathedral;322;14-4
5. Homestead;279;14-5
T6. Ben Davis;271;13-5
T6. North Central (Indpls.);271;13-4
8. Indianapolis Tech;245;16-3
9. VALPARAISO;223;16-3
10. Westfield;176;13-5
11. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);166;14-2
12. Floyd Central;162;12-2
13. Zionsville;135;10-5
14. Pike;103;12-4
15. Brebeuf Jesuit;101;11-4
16. Mishawaka Marian;97;14-3
17. Penn;91;13-2
18. Lawrence North;80;9-4
19. Brownsburg;77;12-6
20. NorthWood;52;16-1
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (12-4), LAKE STATION (14-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 29, 2022.
Girls Basketball
Week 13 (Jan. 30)
The final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Homestead (18);398;21-1
2. Franklin Community (2);373;22-1
3. South Bend Washington;343;20-3
4. Bedford North Lawrence;327;20-2
5. CROWN POINT;310;19-3
6. Noblesville;305;18-4
7. Westfield;270;18-4
8. Fishers;227;18-4
9. Fort Wayne Snider;207;17-3
10. North Central (Indpls.);197;18-6
11. Columbus East;188;17-3
12. Silver Creek;183;20-2
13. LAKE CENTRAL;152;20-3
14. Benton Central;144;23-1
15. Carrett;101;23-1
16. Zionsville;96;16-6
17. East Central;78;19-4
18. Carmel;70;15-7
19. Columbia City;52;19-2
20. Mishawaka Marian;47;18-5
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): ANDREAN (17-6), SOUTH CENTRAL (23-0), VALPARAISO (18-4).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 29, 2022.