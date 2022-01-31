Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

Week 10 (Jan. 30)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (19);399;16-0

2. Fishers;376;15-2

3. Carmel (1);363;13-4

4. Indianapolis Cathedral;322;14-4

5. Homestead;279;14-5

T6. Ben Davis;271;13-5

T6. North Central (Indpls.);271;13-4

8. Indianapolis Tech;245;16-3

9. VALPARAISO;223;16-3

10. Westfield;176;13-5

11. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);166;14-2

12. Floyd Central;162;12-2

13. Zionsville;135;10-5

14. Pike;103;12-4

15. Brebeuf Jesuit;101;11-4

16. Mishawaka Marian;97;14-3

17. Penn;91;13-2

18. Lawrence North;80;9-4

19. Brownsburg;77;12-6

20. NorthWood;52;16-1

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (12-4), LAKE STATION (14-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 29, 2022.

Girls Basketball

Week 13 (Jan. 30)

The final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Homestead (18);398;21-1

2. Franklin Community (2);373;22-1

3. South Bend Washington;343;20-3

4. Bedford North Lawrence;327;20-2

5. CROWN POINT;310;19-3

6. Noblesville;305;18-4

7. Westfield;270;18-4

8. Fishers;227;18-4

9. Fort Wayne Snider;207;17-3

10. North Central (Indpls.);197;18-6

11. Columbus East;188;17-3

12. Silver Creek;183;20-2

13. LAKE CENTRAL;152;20-3

14. Benton Central;144;23-1

15. Carrett;101;23-1

16. Zionsville;96;16-6

17. East Central;78;19-4

18. Carmel;70;15-7

19. Columbia City;52;19-2

20. Mishawaka Marian;47;18-5

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): ANDREAN (17-6), SOUTH CENTRAL (23-0), VALPARAISO (18-4).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 29, 2022.

