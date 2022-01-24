Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 9 (Jan. 23)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (19);398;14-0
2. Fishers (1);378;14-2
3. Carmel;333;11-4
4. Zionsville;328;10-2
5. Indianapolis Tech;313;15-2
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;297;12-4
7. Westfield;269;11-4
8. Homestead;251;13-5
9. Ben Davis;235;12-4
10. North Central (Indpls.);188;11-4
11. Mishawaka Marian;178;12-2
12. VALPARAISO;141;14-3
13. Pike;128;11-3
14. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);114;12-2
15. Floyd Central;105;10-2
16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;93;13-1
17. Brebeuf Jesuit;77;10-4
18. Penn;71;11-2
19. Lawrence North;63;8-4
20. Brownsburg;62;11-6
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): HAMMOND CENTRAL (11-5).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 22, 2022.
Girls Basketball
Week 12 (Jan. 23)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Homestead (17);397;19-1
2. Franklin Community (3);365;20-1
3. CROWN POINT;344;18-2
4. SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON;339;19-2
5. Bedford North Lawrence;327;18-2
6. Noblesville;280;17-4
7. North Central (Indpls.);245;18-5
T8. Westfield;227;17-4
T8. Fishers;227;16-4
T8. Silver Creek 227;20-1
11. Fort Wayne Snider;193;15-3
12. Columbus East;158;16-3
13. LAKE CENTRAL;140;19-3
14. Benton Central;139;22-1
15. Columbia City;102;18-1
T16. Garrett;93;21-1
T16. Zionsville;93;15-6
18. East Central;63;18-4
19. Mishawaka Marian;50;17-5
20. Carmel;35;13-7
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): LAKE STATION (14-6), SOUTH CENTRAL (22-0), VALPARAISO (16-4).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 22, 2022.