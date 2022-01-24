 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 9 (Jan. 23)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (19);398;14-0

2. Fishers (1);378;14-2

3. Carmel;333;11-4

4. Zionsville;328;10-2

5. Indianapolis Tech;313;15-2

6. Indianapolis Cathedral;297;12-4

7. Westfield;269;11-4

8. Homestead;251;13-5

9. Ben Davis;235;12-4

10. North Central (Indpls.);188;11-4

11. Mishawaka Marian;178;12-2

12. VALPARAISO;141;14-3

13. Pike;128;11-3

14. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);114;12-2

15. Floyd Central;105;10-2

16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;93;13-1

17. Brebeuf Jesuit;77;10-4

18. Penn;71;11-2

19. Lawrence North;63;8-4

20. Brownsburg;62;11-6

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): HAMMOND CENTRAL (11-5).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 22, 2022.

Girls Basketball

Week 12 (Jan. 23)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Homestead (17);397;19-1

2. Franklin Community (3);365;20-1

3. CROWN POINT;344;18-2

4. SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON;339;19-2

5. Bedford North Lawrence;327;18-2

6. Noblesville;280;17-4

7. North Central (Indpls.);245;18-5

T8. Westfield;227;17-4

T8. Fishers;227;16-4

T8. Silver Creek 227;20-1

11. Fort Wayne Snider;193;15-3

12. Columbus East;158;16-3

13. LAKE CENTRAL;140;19-3

14. Benton Central;139;22-1

15. Columbia City;102;18-1

T16. Garrett;93;21-1

T16. Zionsville;93;15-6

18. East Central;63;18-4

19. Mishawaka Marian;50;17-5

20. Carmel;35;13-7

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): LAKE STATION (14-6), SOUTH CENTRAL (22-0), VALPARAISO (16-4).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 22, 2022.

