Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
urgent

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 8 (Jan. 16)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Carmel (9);10-3;386

2. CHESTERTON (10);12-0;385

3. Fishers;13-2;344

4. Westfield;10-3;316

5. Zionsville;9-2;275

6. Ben Davis (1);11-3;263

7. Indianapolis Tech;12-2;257

T8. North Central (Indpls.);10-3;251

T8. Indianapolis Cathedral;10-4;251

10. VALPARAISO;13-2;236

11. Homestead;10-5;184

12. Brebeuf Jesuit;9-3;174

13. Penn;10-1;164

14. Central Noble;15-0;130

15. Pike;9-2;127

16. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;81

17. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;12-1;71

18. Lawrence North;7-3;65

19. Floyd Central;9-2;53

20. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);9-2;46

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 15, 2022.

Girls Basketball

Week 11 (Jan. 16)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Homestead (17);17-1;397

2. Franklin Community (3);18-1;370

3. CROWN POINT;15-2;334

4. South Bend Washington;18-2;330

5. Bedford North Lawrence;17-2;300

6. Westfield;16-3;292

7. Noblesville;15-4;257

8. North Central (Indpls.);16-5;218

9. Silver Creek;18-1;212

10. Fishers;14-4;195

11. Benton Central;21-0;188

12. Fort Wayne Snider;13-3;163

13. Zionsville;15-5;158

14. LAKE CENTRAL;17-3;155

15. Columbus East;15-3;142

16. Columbia City;17-1;102

17. Garrett;20-1;81

18. East Central;15-4;70

19. Mishawaka Marian;15-5;58

20. Carmel;12-6;39

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (19-0), VALPARAISO (15-3).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 15, 2022.

