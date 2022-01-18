Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 8 (Jan. 16)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Carmel (9);10-3;386
2. CHESTERTON (10);12-0;385
3. Fishers;13-2;344
4. Westfield;10-3;316
5. Zionsville;9-2;275
6. Ben Davis (1);11-3;263
7. Indianapolis Tech;12-2;257
T8. North Central (Indpls.);10-3;251
T8. Indianapolis Cathedral;10-4;251
10. VALPARAISO;13-2;236
11. Homestead;10-5;184
12. Brebeuf Jesuit;9-3;174
13. Penn;10-1;164
14. Central Noble;15-0;130
15. Pike;9-2;127
16. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;81
17. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;12-1;71
18. Lawrence North;7-3;65
19. Floyd Central;9-2;53
20. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);9-2;46
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 15, 2022.
Girls Basketball
Week 11 (Jan. 16)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Homestead (17);17-1;397
2. Franklin Community (3);18-1;370
3. CROWN POINT;15-2;334
4. South Bend Washington;18-2;330
5. Bedford North Lawrence;17-2;300
6. Westfield;16-3;292
7. Noblesville;15-4;257
8. North Central (Indpls.);16-5;218
9. Silver Creek;18-1;212
10. Fishers;14-4;195
11. Benton Central;21-0;188
12. Fort Wayne Snider;13-3;163
13. Zionsville;15-5;158
14. LAKE CENTRAL;17-3;155
15. Columbus East;15-3;142
16. Columbia City;17-1;102
17. Garrett;20-1;81
18. East Central;15-4;70
19. Mishawaka Marian;15-5;58
20. Carmel;12-6;39
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (19-0), VALPARAISO (15-3).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 15, 2022.