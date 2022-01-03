Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 6 (Jan. 2)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Carmel (10);8-2;387
2. Fishers (7);11-1;378
3. Westfield;6-2;325
4. Zionsville (3);8-1;323
5. CHESTERTON;9-0;310
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;7-3;270
7. Brebeuf Jesuit;8-1;234
8. Homestead;8-4;231
9. VALPARAISO;9-2;225
10. Indianapolis Tech;9-2;222
11. Ben Davis;6-2;185
12. Lawrence North;5-2;162
13. Mishawaka Marian;8-1;142
14. Penn;7-0;136
15. North Central (Indpls.);6-2;128
16. Central Noble;9-0;83
17. Terre Haute North Vigo;11-0;72
18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);6-1;59
19. Pike;5-1;50
20. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;9-0;44
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 1, 2022.
Girls Basketball
Week 9 (Jan. 2)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Homestead (3);12-1;361
2. Bedford North Lawrence (4);15-1;358
3. CROWN POINT (8);13-2;357
4. Franklin Community (4);17-1;355
5. South Bend Washington;15-2;329
6. Noblesville (1);14-3;323
7. Westfield;13-3;246
8. Fishers;12-3;230
9. North Central (Indpls.);13-4;225
10. Silver Creek;15-1;198
11. LAKE CENTRAL;13-3;187
12. Benton Central;17-0;178
13. Mishawaka Marian;13-3;128
14. Columbia City;14-0;127
15. Fort Wayne Snider;10-2;119
16. East Central;11-3;100
17. Columbus East;11-3;83
18. Zionsville;11-5;60
19. VALPARAISO;12-3;59
20. Garrett;14-1;37
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (15-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 1, 2022.