Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
Boys Basketball

Week 6 (Jan. 2)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Carmel (10);8-2;387

2. Fishers (7);11-1;378

3. Westfield;6-2;325

4. Zionsville (3);8-1;323

5. CHESTERTON;9-0;310

6. Indianapolis Cathedral;7-3;270

7. Brebeuf Jesuit;8-1;234

8. Homestead;8-4;231

9. VALPARAISO;9-2;225

10. Indianapolis Tech;9-2;222

11. Ben Davis;6-2;185

12. Lawrence North;5-2;162

13. Mishawaka Marian;8-1;142

14. Penn;7-0;136

15. North Central (Indpls.);6-2;128

16. Central Noble;9-0;83

17. Terre Haute North Vigo;11-0;72

18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);6-1;59

19. Pike;5-1;50

20. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;9-0;44

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 1, 2022.

Girls Basketball

Week 9 (Jan. 2)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Homestead (3);12-1;361

2. Bedford North Lawrence (4);15-1;358

3. CROWN POINT (8);13-2;357

4. Franklin Community (4);17-1;355

5. South Bend Washington;15-2;329

6. Noblesville (1);14-3;323

7. Westfield;13-3;246

8. Fishers;12-3;230

9. North Central (Indpls.);13-4;225

10. Silver Creek;15-1;198

11. LAKE CENTRAL;13-3;187

12. Benton Central;17-0;178

13. Mishawaka Marian;13-3;128

14. Columbia City;14-0;127

15. Fort Wayne Snider;10-2;119

16. East Central;11-3;100

17. Columbus East;11-3;83

18. Zionsville;11-5;60

19. VALPARAISO;12-3;59

20. Garrett;14-1;37

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (15-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 1, 2022.

