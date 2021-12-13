 Skip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
urgent

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 3 (Dec. 12)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Zionsville (19);6-0;399

2. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);5-1;361

3. Homestead;5-1;354

4. Carmel;4-2;316

5. Fishers;5-1;271

6. Lawrence North;4-1;266

7. Brebeuf Jesuit;4-1;247

8. VALPARAISO;5-0;236

9. Westfield;2-2;231

10. Mishawaka Marian;6-0;228

11. North Central (Indpls.);5-1;167

12. Bloomington North;3-1;125

13. Bloomington South;4-1;115

14. Ben Davis;3-2;108

15. Leo;5-0;99

16. Linton-Stockton;5-0;90

17. Indianapolis Tech;3-2;70

18. Lawrence Central;2-2;69

19. Central Noble;4-0;65

20. Connersville;5-0;48

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (3-0), HAMMOND CENTRAL (3-1); 21st CENTURY (3-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.

Girls Basketball

Week 6 (Dec. 12)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (17);11-1;396

2. Franklin Community (2);11-0;353

3. Noblesville (1);9-1;339

4. Homestead;9-1;325

5. South Bend Washington;12-2;320

6. Bedford North Lawrence;10-1;309

7. Fishers;9-1;298

8. North Central (Indpls.);11-3;246

9. Silver Creek;11-0;217

10. LAKE CENTRAL;10-1;214

11. Columbus East;10-1;181

12. Westfield;9-2;169

13. Mishawaka Marian;9-2;140

14. Benton Central;10-0;113

15. Zionsville;7-3;111

16. VALPARAISO;9-1;88

17. East Central; 6-1;78

18. Columbia City;10-0;72

19. Fort Wayne Snider;7-2;61

20. Penn;8-4;57

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (8-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.

