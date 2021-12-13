Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 3 (Dec. 12)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Zionsville (19);6-0;399
2. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);5-1;361
3. Homestead;5-1;354
4. Carmel;4-2;316
5. Fishers;5-1;271
6. Lawrence North;4-1;266
7. Brebeuf Jesuit;4-1;247
8. VALPARAISO;5-0;236
9. Westfield;2-2;231
10. Mishawaka Marian;6-0;228
11. North Central (Indpls.);5-1;167
12. Bloomington North;3-1;125
13. Bloomington South;4-1;115
14. Ben Davis;3-2;108
15. Leo;5-0;99
16. Linton-Stockton;5-0;90
17. Indianapolis Tech;3-2;70
18. Lawrence Central;2-2;69
19. Central Noble;4-0;65
20. Connersville;5-0;48
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (3-0), HAMMOND CENTRAL (3-1); 21st CENTURY (3-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.
Girls Basketball
Week 6 (Dec. 12)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (17);11-1;396
2. Franklin Community (2);11-0;353
3. Noblesville (1);9-1;339
4. Homestead;9-1;325
5. South Bend Washington;12-2;320
6. Bedford North Lawrence;10-1;309
7. Fishers;9-1;298
8. North Central (Indpls.);11-3;246
9. Silver Creek;11-0;217
10. LAKE CENTRAL;10-1;214
11. Columbus East;10-1;181
12. Westfield;9-2;169
13. Mishawaka Marian;9-2;140
14. Benton Central;10-0;113
15. Zionsville;7-3;111
16. VALPARAISO;9-1;88
17. East Central; 6-1;78
18. Columbia City;10-0;72
19. Fort Wayne Snider;7-2;61
20. Penn;8-4;57
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (8-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 11, 2021.