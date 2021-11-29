 Skip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

Week 1 (Nov. 28)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Indianapolis Cathedral (19);2-0;395

2. Zionsvile;2-0;323

3. Carmel;1-1;314

4. Lawrence North (1);2-0;307

5. Homestead;1-1;302

6. Westfield;0-0;297

7. Indianapolis Tech;1-0;291

8. Fishers;1-0;275

9. Indianapolis Attucks;1-0;254

10. Brebeuf Jesuit;2-0;191

11. Jeffersonville;0-0;182

12. Warren Central;0-1;164

13. Bloomington North;1-0;159

14. Bloomington South;2-0;107

15. North Central (Indpls.);1-0;105

16. Mishawaka Marian;0-0;77

17. Ben Davis; 0-2;65

18. Lawrence Central;0-0 54

19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);0-0;48

20. VALPARAISO;1-0;33

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (0-0), MUNSTER (2-0); 21ST CENTURY (1-0), WEST SIDE (1-1).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.

Girls Basketball

Week 4 (Nov. 28)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (12);6-1;387

2. Noblesville (6);7-0;378

3. SB Washington (1);7-1;348

4. Bedford North Lawrence (1);6-1;317

5. Franklin Community;8-0;316

6. Homestead;5-1;288

7. North Central (Indpls.);6-2;272

8. Fishers;6-1;263

9. Mishawaka Marian;5-1;206

T10. Zionsville;6-2;180

T10. Penn;6-2;180

12. Silver Creek;7-0;173

13. Columbus East;7-1;162

14. LAKE CENTRAL;6-1;125

15. Westfield;5-2;94

16. East Central;3-1;71

17. Benton Central;7-0;58

18. Carmel;2-3;49

19. VALPARAISO;7-0;48

20. Hamilton Southeastern;5-3;47

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (6-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.

