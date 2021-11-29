Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 1 (Nov. 28)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Indianapolis Cathedral (19);2-0;395
2. Zionsvile;2-0;323
3. Carmel;1-1;314
4. Lawrence North (1);2-0;307
5. Homestead;1-1;302
6. Westfield;0-0;297
7. Indianapolis Tech;1-0;291
8. Fishers;1-0;275
9. Indianapolis Attucks;1-0;254
10. Brebeuf Jesuit;2-0;191
11. Jeffersonville;0-0;182
12. Warren Central;0-1;164
13. Bloomington North;1-0;159
14. Bloomington South;2-0;107
15. North Central (Indpls.);1-0;105
16. Mishawaka Marian;0-0;77
17. Ben Davis; 0-2;65
18. Lawrence Central;0-0 54
19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);0-0;48
20. VALPARAISO;1-0;33
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (0-0), MUNSTER (2-0); 21ST CENTURY (1-0), WEST SIDE (1-1).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.
Girls Basketball
Week 4 (Nov. 28)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (12);6-1;387
2. Noblesville (6);7-0;378
3. SB Washington (1);7-1;348
4. Bedford North Lawrence (1);6-1;317
5. Franklin Community;8-0;316
6. Homestead;5-1;288
7. North Central (Indpls.);6-2;272
8. Fishers;6-1;263
9. Mishawaka Marian;5-1;206
T10. Zionsville;6-2;180
T10. Penn;6-2;180
12. Silver Creek;7-0;173
13. Columbus East;7-1;162
14. LAKE CENTRAL;6-1;125
15. Westfield;5-2;94
16. East Central;3-1;71
17. Benton Central;7-0;58
18. Carmel;2-3;49
19. VALPARAISO;7-0;48
20. Hamilton Southeastern;5-3;47
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (6-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 27, 2021.