Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 2 (Dec. 5)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Zionsville (15);4-0;393
2. Indianapolis Cathedral (5);3-1;357
3. Lawrence North;3-0;338
4. Homestead;3-1;324
5. Indianapolis Tech;3-0;304
6. Westfield;2-1;292
7. Fishers;4-0;289
8. Carmel;2-2;258
9. Brebeuf Jesuit;2-1;224
10. Bloomington North;2-0;219
11. Bloomington South;3-0;194
12. Mishawaka Marian;3-0;154
13. VALPARAISO;3-0;133
14. North Central (Indianapolis);2-1;104
15. Jeffersonville;1-1;98
16. Ben Davis;2-2;89
17. Warren Central;1-2;62
18. Linton-Stockton;4-0;51
19. Indianapolis Attucks;2-2;50
20. Leo;4-0;30
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (2-0), 21ST CENTURY (3-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 4, 2021.
Girls Basketball
Week 5 (Dec. 5)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (11);9-1;390
2. Noblesville (8);9-0;385
3. South Bend Washington (1);10-1;357
4. Franklin Community;10-0;331
5. Bedford North Lawrence;8-1;328
6. Homestead;6-1;285
7. Fishers;8-1;271
8. North Central (Indpls.);7-3;260
9. Silver Creek;9-0;186
10. Zionsville;7-2;182
T11. LAKE CENTRAL;8-1;152
T11. Columbus East;8-1;152
13. Mishawaka Marian;7-2;150
14. Penn;7-3;135
15. Westfield;7-2;115
16. East Central;5-1;89
T17. Benton Central;8-0;73
T17. Carmel;5-3;73
19. VALPARAISO;8-0;63
20. Columbia City;9-0;38
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): EC CENTRAL (3-4), LOWELL (8-1), SOUTH CENTRAL (8-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 4, 2021.