Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 2 (Dec. 5)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Zionsville (15);4-0;393

2. Indianapolis Cathedral (5);3-1;357

3. Lawrence North;3-0;338

4. Homestead;3-1;324

5. Indianapolis Tech;3-0;304

6. Westfield;2-1;292

7. Fishers;4-0;289

8. Carmel;2-2;258

9. Brebeuf Jesuit;2-1;224

10. Bloomington North;2-0;219

11. Bloomington South;3-0;194

12. Mishawaka Marian;3-0;154

13. VALPARAISO;3-0;133

14. North Central (Indianapolis);2-1;104

15. Jeffersonville;1-1;98

16. Ben Davis;2-2;89

17. Warren Central;1-2;62

18. Linton-Stockton;4-0;51

19. Indianapolis Attucks;2-2;50

20. Leo;4-0;30

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CHESTERTON (2-0), 21ST CENTURY (3-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 4, 2021.

Girls Basketball

Week 5 (Dec. 5)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (11);9-1;390

2. Noblesville (8);9-0;385

3. South Bend Washington (1);10-1;357

4. Franklin Community;10-0;331

5. Bedford North Lawrence;8-1;328

6. Homestead;6-1;285

7. Fishers;8-1;271

8. North Central (Indpls.);7-3;260

9. Silver Creek;9-0;186

10. Zionsville;7-2;182

T11. LAKE CENTRAL;8-1;152

T11. Columbus East;8-1;152

13. Mishawaka Marian;7-2;150

14. Penn;7-3;135

15. Westfield;7-2;115

16. East Central;5-1;89

T17. Benton Central;8-0;73

T17. Carmel;5-3;73

19. VALPARAISO;8-0;63

20. Columbia City;9-0;38

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): EC CENTRAL (3-4), LOWELL (8-1), SOUTH CENTRAL (8-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 4, 2021.

