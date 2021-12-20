 Skip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

Week 4 (Dec. 19)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Zionsville (20);7-0;400

2. Carmel;6-2;363

3. Fishers;6-1;327

4. VALPARAISO;7-0;307

5. Lawrence North;5-1;293

6. Homestead;6-2;279

7. Indianapolis Cathedral;5-2;266

8. Brebeuf Jesuit;5-1;243

9. Westfield;3-2;201

10. CHESTERTON;5-0;160

11. Bloomington North;5-1;159

12. Indianapolis Tech;5-2;141

T13. Ben Davis;5-2;136

T13. Mishawaka Marian;7-1;136

15. Linton-Stockton;7-0;128

16. North Central (Indpls.);5-2;119

17. Penn;7-0;91

18. Connersville;7-0;90

19. Central Noble;6-0;82

20. Leo;6-1;54

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (6-1).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 18, 2021.

Girls Basketball

Week 7 (Dec. 19)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (16);12-1;394

2. Franklin Community (4);14-0;378

3. Homestead;10-1;345

4. Bedford North Lawrence;12-1;322

5. Noblesville;11-2;320

6. South Bend Washington;13-2;312

7. LAKE CENTRAL;10-2;231

8. North Central (Indpls.);12-3;230

9. Fishers;10-2;224

T10. Westfield;11-2;202

T10. Silver Creek;13-1;202

12. Benton Central;12-0;152

13. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;145

14. Columbus East;11-2;137

15. VALPARAISO;11-1;119

16. Columbia City;12-0;108

17. East Central;8-1;98

18. Fort Wayne Snider;10-2;80

T19. Zionsville;8-4;48

T19. Penn;9-4;48

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (13-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 18, 2021.

