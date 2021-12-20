Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 4 (Dec. 19)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Zionsville (20);7-0;400
2. Carmel;6-2;363
3. Fishers;6-1;327
4. VALPARAISO;7-0;307
5. Lawrence North;5-1;293
6. Homestead;6-2;279
7. Indianapolis Cathedral;5-2;266
8. Brebeuf Jesuit;5-1;243
9. Westfield;3-2;201
10. CHESTERTON;5-0;160
11. Bloomington North;5-1;159
12. Indianapolis Tech;5-2;141
T13. Ben Davis;5-2;136
T13. Mishawaka Marian;7-1;136
15. Linton-Stockton;7-0;128
16. North Central (Indpls.);5-2;119
17. Penn;7-0;91
18. Connersville;7-0;90
19. Central Noble;6-0;82
20. Leo;6-1;54
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (6-1).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 18, 2021.
Girls Basketball
Week 7 (Dec. 19)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (16);12-1;394
2. Franklin Community (4);14-0;378
3. Homestead;10-1;345
4. Bedford North Lawrence;12-1;322
5. Noblesville;11-2;320
6. South Bend Washington;13-2;312
7. LAKE CENTRAL;10-2;231
8. North Central (Indpls.);12-3;230
9. Fishers;10-2;224
T10. Westfield;11-2;202
T10. Silver Creek;13-1;202
12. Benton Central;12-0;152
13. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;145
14. Columbus East;11-2;137
15. VALPARAISO;11-1;119
16. Columbia City;12-0;108
17. East Central;8-1;98
18. Fort Wayne Snider;10-2;80
T19. Zionsville;8-4;48
T19. Penn;9-4;48
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (13-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Dec. 18, 2021.