Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
urgent

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 7 (Jan. 9)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Westfield (18);9-2;398

2. Zionsville (2);9-1;352

3. Carmel;9-3;351

4. CHESTERTON;11-0;348

5. Fishers;12-2;314

6. Indianapolis Cathedral;9-3;298

7. Homestead;9-1;244

8. Brebeuf Jesuit;8-2;239

9. VALPARAISO;11-2;225

10. Indianapolis Tech;11-2;218

11. Ben Davis;8-2;217

12. Lawrence North;7-2;171

13. Pike;7-1;165

14. Penn;8-1;118

15. Central Noble;11-0;111

16. Mishawaka Marian;9-2;83

17. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;11-0;82

18. North Central (Indpls.);6-3;77

19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);8-2;56

20. Floyd Central;7-2;25

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 8, 2022.

Girls Basketball

Week 10 (Jan. 9)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. Homestead (13);15-1;389

2. Bedford North Lawrence (2);16-1;370

3. Franklin Community (4);18-1;352

4. CROWN POINT (1);13-2;337

5. South Bend Washington;16-2;324

6. Noblesville;14-3;309

7. Westfield;15-3;262

8. Silver Creek;16-1;210

9. North Central (Indpls.);15-5;203

10. Fishers;13-4;194

11. Benton Central;19-0;174

12. LAKE CENTRAL;15-3;158

13. Fort Wayne Snider;12-2;153

14. Columbia City;16-0;149

15. Mishawaka Marian;14-3;133

16. Zionsville;13-5;89

17. Columbus East; 13-3;87

18. East Central;12-4;71

19. Garrett;16-1;62

20. VALPARAISO;12-3;34

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (17-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 8, 2022.

