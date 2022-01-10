Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 7 (Jan. 9)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Westfield (18);9-2;398
2. Zionsville (2);9-1;352
3. Carmel;9-3;351
4. CHESTERTON;11-0;348
5. Fishers;12-2;314
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;9-3;298
7. Homestead;9-1;244
8. Brebeuf Jesuit;8-2;239
9. VALPARAISO;11-2;225
10. Indianapolis Tech;11-2;218
11. Ben Davis;8-2;217
12. Lawrence North;7-2;171
13. Pike;7-1;165
14. Penn;8-1;118
15. Central Noble;11-0;111
16. Mishawaka Marian;9-2;83
17. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;11-0;82
18. North Central (Indpls.);6-3;77
19. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);8-2;56
20. Floyd Central;7-2;25
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 8, 2022.
Girls Basketball
Week 10 (Jan. 9)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. Homestead (13);15-1;389
2. Bedford North Lawrence (2);16-1;370
3. Franklin Community (4);18-1;352
4. CROWN POINT (1);13-2;337
5. South Bend Washington;16-2;324
6. Noblesville;14-3;309
7. Westfield;15-3;262
8. Silver Creek;16-1;210
9. North Central (Indpls.);15-5;203
10. Fishers;13-4;194
11. Benton Central;19-0;174
12. LAKE CENTRAL;15-3;158
13. Fort Wayne Snider;12-2;153
14. Columbia City;16-0;149
15. Mishawaka Marian;14-3;133
16. Zionsville;13-5;89
17. Columbus East; 13-3;87
18. East Central;12-4;71
19. Garrett;16-1;62
20. VALPARAISO;12-3;34
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (17-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Jan. 8, 2022.