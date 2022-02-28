 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the final IBCA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 14 (Feb. 27)

The final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (20);400;23-0

2. Fishers;380;21-2

3. Homestead;352;19-5

4. Carmel;340;17-5

5. Ben Davis;317;18-6

6. Indianapolis Cathedral;302;19-6

7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);263;19-2

8. VALPARAISO;249;19-4

9. Penn;241;20-2

10. Lawrence North;207;15-6

11. Westfield;173;18-6

12. North Central (Indpls.);162;16-7

People are also reading…

13. Floyd Central;161;17-4

14. Mishawaka Marian;125;19-3

15. Anderson;111;19-4

16. Zionsville;91;14-7

17. Bloomington North;90;19-3

18. Monroe Central;59;21-0

19. Indianapolis Tech;36;17-7

20. Pike;20;14-8

Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 26, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for March 1, 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts