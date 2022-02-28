Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the final IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 14 (Feb. 27)
The final Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (20);400;23-0
2. Fishers;380;21-2
3. Homestead;352;19-5
4. Carmel;340;17-5
5. Ben Davis;317;18-6
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;302;19-6
7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);263;19-2
8. VALPARAISO;249;19-4
9. Penn;241;20-2
10. Lawrence North;207;15-6
11. Westfield;173;18-6
12. North Central (Indpls.);162;16-7
13. Floyd Central;161;17-4
14. Mishawaka Marian;125;19-3
15. Anderson;111;19-4
16. Zionsville;91;14-7
17. Bloomington North;90;19-3
18. Monroe Central;59;21-0
19. Indianapolis Tech;36;17-7
20. Pike;20;14-8
Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 26, 2022.