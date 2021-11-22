 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA preseason rankings
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA preseason rankings

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:

1. Carmel (6);379

2. Indianapolis Cathedral (10);377

3. Homestead (3);371

4. Westfield;229

5. Lawrence North (1);201

6. Warren Central;193

7. Indianapolis Attucks;190

8. Fishers;186

9. Indianapolis Tech;164

T10. Zionsville;142

T10. Jeffersonville;142

12. Brebeuf Jesuit;118

13. Ben Davis;116

14. WEST SIDE;98

15. Bloomington North;89

16. North Central (Indpls.);81

17. Mishawaka Marian;79

18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);74

19. Bloomington South;65

20. Lawrence Central;63

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order: CHESTERTON, CROWN POINT, HAMMOND CENTRAL, MICHIGAN CITY, MUNSTER, VALPARAISO, 21ST CENTURY.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 22, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts