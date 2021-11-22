Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA preseason rankings

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:
1. Carmel (6);379
2. Indianapolis Cathedral (10);377
3. Homestead (3);371
4. Westfield;229
5. Lawrence North (1);201
6. Warren Central;193
7. Indianapolis Attucks;190
8. Fishers;186
9. Indianapolis Tech;164
T10. Zionsville;142
T10. Jeffersonville;142
12. Brebeuf Jesuit;118
13. Ben Davis;116
14. WEST SIDE;98
15. Bloomington North;89
16. North Central (Indpls.);81
17. Mishawaka Marian;79
18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);74
19. Bloomington South;65
20. Lawrence Central;63
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order: CHESTERTON, CROWN POINT, HAMMOND CENTRAL, MICHIGAN CITY, MUNSTER, VALPARAISO, 21ST CENTURY.