 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 12 (Feb. 13)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (20);400;20-0

2. Fishers;378;18-2

3. Carmel;362;16-4

4. Homestead;334;17-5

5. Indianapolis Cathedral;303;16-5

6. Floyd Central;287;16-2

7. VALPARAISO;250;18-3

8. Ben Davis;246;15-6

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);245;16-2

10. North Central (Indpls.);224;15-5

11. Indianapolis Tech;150;16-4

12. Penn;144;16-2

People are also reading…

13. Pike;122;13-5

14. Zionsville;112;12-5

T15. Lawrence North;111;12-5

T15. Westfield;111;15-6

17. Mishawaka Marian;101;16-3

18. NorthWood;96;19-1

19. Brownsburg;57;14-7

20. Anderson;45;16-4

Other local school receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): 21st CENTURY (15-3).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 12, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 4A Girl's Basketball Regional Championship - Crown Point VS Lake Central

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts