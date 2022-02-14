Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 12 (Feb. 13)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (20);400;20-0
2. Fishers;378;18-2
3. Carmel;362;16-4
4. Homestead;334;17-5
5. Indianapolis Cathedral;303;16-5
6. Floyd Central;287;16-2
7. VALPARAISO;250;18-3
8. Ben Davis;246;15-6
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);245;16-2
10. North Central (Indpls.);224;15-5
11. Indianapolis Tech;150;16-4
12. Penn;144;16-2
13. Pike;122;13-5
14. Zionsville;112;12-5
T15. Lawrence North;111;12-5
T15. Westfield;111;15-6
17. Mishawaka Marian;101;16-3
18. NorthWood;96;19-1
19. Brownsburg;57;14-7
20. Anderson;45;16-4
Other local school receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): 21st CENTURY (15-3).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 12, 2022.