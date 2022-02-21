Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 13 (Feb. 20)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (19);399;22-0
2. Fishers (1);381;20-2
3. Homestead;348;18-5
4. Carmel;320;16-5
5. Ben Davis;318;17-6
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;294;18-6
7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);266;18-2
8. VALPARAISO;259;18-4
9. Penn;242;18-2
10. North Central (Indpls.);157;16-6
11. Lawrence North;155;14-6
12. Westfield;150;17-6
13. Floyd Central;145;16-4
14. Zionsville;138;14-6
15. Indianapolis Tech;133;17-5
16. Mishawaka Marian;112;18-3
17. Anderson;107;18-4
18. Pike;59;14-7
19. Bloomington North;37;17-3
20. Monroe Central;26;20-0
Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 19, 2022.