Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Week 13 (Feb. 20)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (19);399;22-0

2. Fishers (1);381;20-2

3. Homestead;348;18-5

4. Carmel;320;16-5

5. Ben Davis;318;17-6

6. Indianapolis Cathedral;294;18-6

7. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);266;18-2

8. VALPARAISO;259;18-4

9. Penn;242;18-2

10. North Central (Indpls.);157;16-6

11. Lawrence North;155;14-6

12. Westfield;150;17-6

13. Floyd Central;145;16-4

14. Zionsville;138;14-6

15. Indianapolis Tech;133;17-5

16. Mishawaka Marian;112;18-3

17. Anderson;107;18-4

18. Pike;59;14-7

19. Bloomington North;37;17-3

20. Monroe Central;26;20-0

Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 19, 2022.

