 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Week 11 (Feb. 6)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CHESTERTON (20);400;17-0

2. Fishers;376;15-2

3. Carmel;346;13-4

4. Homestead;321;14-5

5. Ben Davis;313;14-5

6. North Central (Indpls.);285;14-4

7. Indianapolis Cathedral;254;14-5

8. Indianapolis Tech;252;16-3

9. Floyd Central;228;14-2

10. VALPARAISO;219;16-3

11. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);192;14-2

12. Westfield;176;13-5

People are also reading…

13. Pike;150;12-4

14. Zionsville;113;10-5

T15. Brebeuf Jesuit;107;11-4

T15. Penn;107;14-2

17. Mishawaka Marian;76;14-3

18. Lawrence North;72;10-4

19. NorthWood;63;17-1

20. Anderson;26;14-3

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (13-4), LAKE STATION (15-0), MUNSTER (13-3).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 5, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts