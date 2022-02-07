Here's how Northwest Indiana boys basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
Week 11 (Feb. 6)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CHESTERTON (20);400;17-0
2. Fishers;376;15-2
3. Carmel;346;13-4
4. Homestead;321;14-5
5. Ben Davis;313;14-5
6. North Central (Indpls.);285;14-4
7. Indianapolis Cathedral;254;14-5
8. Indianapolis Tech;252;16-3
9. Floyd Central;228;14-2
10. VALPARAISO;219;16-3
11. Mt. Vernon (Fortville);192;14-2
12. Westfield;176;13-5
13. Pike;150;12-4
14. Zionsville;113;10-5
T15. Brebeuf Jesuit;107;11-4
T15. Penn;107;14-2
17. Mishawaka Marian;76;14-3
18. Lawrence North;72;10-4
19. NorthWood;63;17-1
20. Anderson;26;14-3
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): CROWN POINT (13-4), LAKE STATION (15-0), MUNSTER (13-3).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Feb. 5, 2022.