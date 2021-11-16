Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
Nov. 14
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (18);2-0;398
2. SB Washington (1);4-0;374
3. Noblesville;3-0;354
4. North Central (Indpls.);3-0;308
5. Bedford North Lawrence;3-0;295
6. Homestead;3-0;286
7. Franklin Community (1);5-0;283
8. Fishers;4-0;243
9. East Central;2-0;197
10. Penn;3-1;186
11. Zionsville;3-1;157
12. Carmel;1-1;151
13. Mishawaka Marian;3-1;148
14. Silver Creek;2-0;144
15. Westfield;3-1;127
16. Lawrence North;3-2;94
17. Hamilton Southeastern;3-2;85
18. Columbus East;3-1;73
19. Salem;2-1;34
20. Warsaw;3-0;32
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): ANDREAN (1-1), LAKE CENTRAL (1-0), MERRILLVILLE (1-1).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 13, 2021.