Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Week 3 (Nov. 21)
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (18);5-0;394
2. SB Washington (2);6-0;379
3. Noblesville;5-0;343
4. Bedford North Lawrence;6-0;331
5. Franklin Community;7-0;313
6. Fishers;5-0;288
7. Homestead;4-1;284
8. North Central (Indpls.);4-2;228
9. Zionsville;5-1;215
10. Mishawaka Marian;4-1;164
11. Penn;4-2;162
12. Silver Creek;5-0;159
13. Columbus East;5-1;139
14. Westfield;3-2;132
15. East Central;2-1;121
16. Carmel;1-2;87
17. Hamilton Southeastern;4-2;73
18. LAKE CENTRAL;4-1;54
19. Lawrence North;4-3;49
20. Salem;4-1;40
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (5-0), VALPARAISO (6-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 20, 2021.