Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
urgent

  • Updated
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Week 3 (Nov. 21)

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (18);5-0;394

2. SB Washington (2);6-0;379

3. Noblesville;5-0;343

4. Bedford North Lawrence;6-0;331

5. Franklin Community;7-0;313

6. Fishers;5-0;288

7. Homestead;4-1;284

8. North Central (Indpls.);4-2;228

9. Zionsville;5-1;215

10. Mishawaka Marian;4-1;164

11. Penn;4-2;162

12. Silver Creek;5-0;159

13. Columbus East;5-1;139

14. Westfield;3-2;132

15. East Central;2-1;121

16. Carmel;1-2;87

17. Hamilton Southeastern;4-2;73

18. LAKE CENTRAL;4-1;54

19. Lawrence North;4-3;49

20. Salem;4-1;40

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (5-0), VALPARAISO (6-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 20, 2021.

