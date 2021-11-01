 Skip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (16);25-1;393

2. SB Washington (2);22-6;290

3. North Central (Indpls.) (2);24-3;283

4. Noblesville;21-5;274

5. Carmel;15-7;252

6. Bedford North Lawrence;22-3;243

7. Penn;21-4;216

8. Homestead;20-6;209

T9. Westfield;16-5;184

T9. Zionsville;15-6;184

11. Franklin Community;22-3;178

12. Fishers;17-5;164

13. FW Carroll;25-3;156

14. Silver Creek;25-3;151

15. East Central;19-5;145

16. Mishawaka Marian;19-5;105

17. Lawrence North;17-9;101

18. Hamilton Southeastern;11-7;71

19. Salem;20-3;68

20. Washington;19-2;56

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2020-21 record): Kouts (17-7); Lake Central (10-11); South Central (17-8).

