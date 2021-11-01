Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 final records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (16);25-1;393
2. SB Washington (2);22-6;290
3. North Central (Indpls.) (2);24-3;283
4. Noblesville;21-5;274
5. Carmel;15-7;252
6. Bedford North Lawrence;22-3;243
7. Penn;21-4;216
8. Homestead;20-6;209
T9. Westfield;16-5;184
T9. Zionsville;15-6;184
11. Franklin Community;22-3;178
12. Fishers;17-5;164
13. FW Carroll;25-3;156
14. Silver Creek;25-3;151
15. East Central;19-5;145
16. Mishawaka Marian;19-5;105
17. Lawrence North;17-9;101
18. Hamilton Southeastern;11-7;71
19. Salem;20-3;68
20. Washington;19-2;56
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2020-21 record): Kouts (17-7); Lake Central (10-11); South Central (17-8).