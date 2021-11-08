 Skip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings
Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Nov. 7

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:

1. CROWN POINT (19);1-0;399

2. SB Washington (1);2-0;350

3. Noblesville;1-0;342

4. North Central (Indpls.);2-0;318

5. Bedford North Lawrence;1-0;292

6. Homestead;1-0;290

7. Penn;2-0;272

8. Franklin Community;2-0;252

9. Zionsville;2-0;234

10. Fishers;2-0;197

T11. East Central;1-0;159

T11. Carmel;0-1;159

13. Hamilton Southeastern;3-0;158

14. Mishawaka Marian;2-0;140

15. Westfield;1-1;139

16. Silver Creek;1-0;134

17. Salem;1-0;73

18. Lawrence North;1-1;46

19. Carroll (Fort Wayne);0-1;44

20. Columbus East;1-0;23

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (1-0).

Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 6, 2021.

