Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the latest IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
Nov. 7
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 records and rating points:
1. CROWN POINT (19);1-0;399
2. SB Washington (1);2-0;350
3. Noblesville;1-0;342
4. North Central (Indpls.);2-0;318
5. Bedford North Lawrence;1-0;292
6. Homestead;1-0;290
7. Penn;2-0;272
8. Franklin Community;2-0;252
9. Zionsville;2-0;234
10. Fishers;2-0;197
T11. East Central;1-0;159
T11. Carmel;0-1;159
13. Hamilton Southeastern;3-0;158
14. Mishawaka Marian;2-0;140
15. Westfield;1-1;139
16. Silver Creek;1-0;134
17. Salem;1-0;73
18. Lawrence North;1-1;46
19. Carroll (Fort Wayne);0-1;44
20. Columbus East;1-0;23
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): SOUTH CENTRAL (1-0).
Note: Team records listed are through games of Nov. 6, 2021.