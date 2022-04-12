Here's how Northwest Indiana softball teams fare in the state rankings

Softball
Week 3
The Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll:
Class 4A
1. Indpls. Roncalli; 2. LAKE CENTRAL; 3. Columbus North; 4. New Palestine; 5. Noblesville; 6. Shelbyville; 7. Pendleton Heights; 8. Bedford North Lawrence; 9. Mooresville; 10. Castle; 11. Decatur Central; 12. Whiteland; 13. CROWN POINT; 14. Center Grove 15. Penn.
Class 3A
1. Guerin Catholic; 2. Danville; 3. Scottsburg; 4. Tri-West Hendricks; T5. KANKAKEE VALLEY, South Bend St. Joseph, Yorktown; 8. Benton Central; 9. Brownstown Central; T10. Boonville, Gibson Southern; 12. Northview; 13. Franklin County; 14. Greensburg; 15. HANOVER CENTRAL.
Class 2A
1. Pioneer; 2. Sullivan; 3. Union County; 4. South Vermillion; 5. Evansville Mater Dei; 6. Frankton; 7. Madison Grant; 8. Fairfield; 9. Eastern Hancock; 10. Linton-Stockton; 11. BOONE GROVE; T12. North Posey, ILLIANA CHRISTIAN; T14. ANDREAN, Western Boone.
People are also reading…
Class A
1. Tecumseh; 2. Clay Central; 3. West Central; 4. Northeast Dubois; T5. Loogootee, Hauser; 7. Western Washington; 8. Cowan; 9. Barr-Reeve; T10. Northfield, SOUTH CENTRAL; 12. Riverton Parke; 13. KOUTS; 14. Caston; 15. Trinity Lutheran.