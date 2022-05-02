Here's how Northwest Indiana softball teams fare in the state rankings

Softball
The Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll:
Week 5 (May 2)
Class 4A
1. Roncalli
2. Whiteland Community
3. Mooresville
4. Bedford North Lawrence
5. New Palestine
6. Columbus North
7. Pendleton Heights
8. LAKE CENTRAL
9. Shelbyville
10. Harrison
11. Center Grove
12. Castle
13. VALPARAISO
14. Noblesville
15. (tie) Brownsburg and Westfield.
Class 3A
1. South Bend St. Joseph
2. Tri-West Hendricks
3. Yorktown
4. Benton Central
5. Gibson Southern
6. (tie) Connersville and New Prairie
8. Scottsburg
9. (tie) Danville Community and Cathedral
11. Jimtown
12. (tie) Owen Valley and Western
14. Franklin County
15. Leo.
Class 2A
1. Pioneer
2. HEBRON
3. Sullivan
4. Union County
5. Madison-Grant
6. South Vermillion
7. (tie) BOONE GROVE and Evansville Mater Dei
9. North Posey
10. Eastside
11. Frankton
12. Eastern Hancock
13. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
15. (tie) WHEELER, Eastern and Westview.
Class A
1. Tecumseh
2. Caston
3. Clay City
4. Hauser
5. Rising Sun
6. (tie) West Washington and West Central
8. Rossville
9. SOUTH CENTRAL
10. (tie) Cowan and Fremont
12. Springs Valley
13. Barr-Reeve
14. North Daviess
15. Northeast Dubois.