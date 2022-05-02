 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana softball teams fare in the state rankings

The Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll:

Week 5 (May 2)

Class 4A

1. Roncalli

2. Whiteland Community

3. Mooresville

4. Bedford North Lawrence

5. New Palestine

6. Columbus North

7. Pendleton Heights

8. LAKE CENTRAL

9. Shelbyville

10. Harrison

11. Center Grove

12. Castle

13. VALPARAISO

14. Noblesville

15. (tie) Brownsburg and Westfield.

Class 3A

1. South Bend St. Joseph

2. Tri-West Hendricks

3. Yorktown

4. Benton Central

5. Gibson Southern

6. (tie) Connersville and New Prairie

8. Scottsburg

9. (tie) Danville Community and Cathedral

11. Jimtown

12. (tie) Owen Valley and Western

14. Franklin County

15. Leo.

Class 2A

1. Pioneer

2. HEBRON

3. Sullivan

4. Union County

5. Madison-Grant

6. South Vermillion

7. (tie) BOONE GROVE and Evansville Mater Dei

9. North Posey

10. Eastside

11. Frankton

12. Eastern Hancock

13. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN

15. (tie) WHEELER, Eastern and Westview.

Class A

1. Tecumseh

2. Caston

3. Clay City

4. Hauser

5. Rising Sun

6. (tie) West Washington and West Central

8. Rossville

9. SOUTH CENTRAL

10. (tie) Cowan and Fremont

12. Springs Valley

13. Barr-Reeve

14. North Daviess

15. Northeast Dubois.

