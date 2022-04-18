Here's how Northwest Indiana softball teams fare in the state rankings

Softball
The Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll:
Week 4 (April 18)
Class 4A
1. Indpls. Roncalli; 2. LAKE CENTRAL; 3. New Palestine; 4. Columbus North; 5. Bedford North Lawrence; 6. Mooresville; 7. Noblesville; 8. Shelbyville; 9. Whiteland; 10. Pendleton Heights; 11. Center Grove; 12. Castle; 13. CROWN POINT; 14. Decatur Central; 15. Penn.
Class 3A
1. Yorktown; 2. Tri-West Hendricks; 3. Scottsburg; 4. South Bend St. Joseph’s; 5. Benton Central; 6. Danville; 7. Guerin Catholic; T8. Gibson Southern; T8. Brownstown Central; 10. Franklin; T11. KANKAKEE VALLEY; T11. Booneville; 13. GRIFFITH; T14. Indpls. Cathedral; T14. HANOVER CENTRAL.
Class 2A
1. Pioneer; 2. HEBRON; 3. South Vermillion; 4. Sullivan; 5. Union County; T6. Madison-Grant; T6. Evansville Mater Dei; 8. Frankton; 9. Eastern Hancock; 10. Eastern (Greentown); 11. Linton-Stockton; T12. Bremen; T12. BOONE GROVE; 14. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN; T15. Delphi; T15. Westview.
Class A
1. Tecumseh; 2. West Central; 3. Clay City; 4. Barr-Reeve; 5. Fremont; 6. West Washington; 7. Northeast Dubois; 8. Cowan; T9. North Daviess; T9. Trinity Lutheran; 11. Hauser; 12. Caston; 13. SOUTH CENTRAL; T14. KOUTS; T14. Riverton Parke.