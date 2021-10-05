 Skip to main content
Here's where Northwest Indiana football teams in the latest media rankings
urgent

  • Updated
Merrillville vs Valparaiso football (copy)

Merrillville's Lavarion Logan goes in for a touchdown at Valparaiso on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

1. Center Grove (15);7-0;318;1

2. Westfield;6-1;274;2

3. MERRILLVILLE (1);7-0;256;3

4. Carmel;6-1;232;4

5. Hamilton Southeastern;6-1;154;6

6. Brownsburg;5-2;140;7

7. Lawrence North;5-1;124;8

8. Carroll (Fort Wayne);6-1;88;9

8. Warren Central;5-2;88;5

10. CHESTERTON;6-1;48;10

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.

5A

1. Indpls Cathedral (16);7-0;320;1

2. Decatur Central;6-1;286;4

3. Lafayette Harrison;6-1;222;5

4. Ft. Wayne Snider;5-1;206;6

5. VALPARAISO;6-1;192;2

6. Bloomington South;6-1;152;3

7. Concord;6-1;120;9

8. Kokomo;6-1;60;NR

9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;4-3;58;8

10. Mishawaka;5-2;50;NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. MICHIGAN CITY 18. Castle 6.

4A

1. Indpls Roncalli (15);7-0;316;1

2. Leo (1);7-0;274;2

3. Jasper;7-0;248;3

4. E. Central;6-1;228;5

5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);6-1;196;6

6. Ev. Memorial;6-1;144;7

7. Mooresville;5-2;112;4

8. Indpls Chatard;3-4;82;9

9. New Prairie;6-1;72;10

10. Northview;5-1;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. HOBART 8.

3A

1. W. Lafayette (14);7-0;316;1

2. Gibson Southern (1);6-1;268;T2

3. Indpls Brebeuf (1);6-1;266;T2

4. Danville;6-1;216;4

5. Lawrenceburg;6-1;176;6

6. Brownstown;7-0;144;7

7. Tippecanoe Valley;7-0;110;8

8. Norwell;6-1;88;9

9. Tri-West;5-2;48;10

10. Mt. Vernon (Posey);6-1;46;5

Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. CALUMET 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.

2A

1. Ft. Wayne Luers (16);7-0;320;1

2. Eastbrook;6-0;268;2

3. Heritage Christian;7-0;224;3

4. Tipton;7-0;204;4

5. Eastside;7-0;194;5

6. Linton;7-0;166;6

7. ANDREAN;5-2;140;7

8. Ev. Mater Dei;5-2;106;8

9. Speedway;6-1;64;9

10. Centerville;6-0;38;NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.

A

1. Indpls Lutheran (12);7-0;288;1

2. Monroe Central (2);7-0;282;2

3. Adams Central (1);6-1;268;3

4. Winamac;5-0;230;4

5. S. Putnam;6-1;172;5

6. Covenant Christian;5-2;150;6

7. S. Adams;5-2;114;7

8. Parke Heritage;5-2;80;8

9. Springs Valley;5-1;56-9

10. Churubusco;5-2;38;10

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.

Football recap: Merrillville is 7-0 for first time since 1992 after dominant DAC win at Valparaiso

Catch up on the Week 7 high school football action here!

