Here's where Northwest Indiana football teams in the latest media rankings

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
1. Center Grove (15);7-0;318;1
2. Westfield;6-1;274;2
3. MERRILLVILLE (1);7-0;256;3
4. Carmel;6-1;232;4
5. Hamilton Southeastern;6-1;154;6
6. Brownsburg;5-2;140;7
7. Lawrence North;5-1;124;8
8. Carroll (Fort Wayne);6-1;88;9
8. Warren Central;5-2;88;5
10. CHESTERTON;6-1;48;10
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 24. Fishers 12. Indpls Ben Davis 2.
5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (16);7-0;320;1
2. Decatur Central;6-1;286;4
3. Lafayette Harrison;6-1;222;5
4. Ft. Wayne Snider;5-1;206;6
5. VALPARAISO;6-1;192;2
6. Bloomington South;6-1;152;3
7. Concord;6-1;120;9
8. Kokomo;6-1;60;NR
9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;4-3;58;8
10. Mishawaka;5-2;50;NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 42. Bloomington North 28. MICHIGAN CITY 18. Castle 6.
4A
1. Indpls Roncalli (15);7-0;316;1
2. Leo (1);7-0;274;2
3. Jasper;7-0;248;3
4. E. Central;6-1;228;5
5. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);6-1;196;6
6. Ev. Memorial;6-1;144;7
7. Mooresville;5-2;112;4
8. Indpls Chatard;3-4;82;9
9. New Prairie;6-1;72;10
10. Northview;5-1;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Logansport 32. Martinsville 8. HOBART 8.
3A
1. W. Lafayette (14);7-0;316;1
2. Gibson Southern (1);6-1;268;T2
3. Indpls Brebeuf (1);6-1;266;T2
4. Danville;6-1;216;4
5. Lawrenceburg;6-1;176;6
6. Brownstown;7-0;144;7
7. Tippecanoe Valley;7-0;110;8
8. Norwell;6-1;88;9
9. Tri-West;5-2;48;10
10. Mt. Vernon (Posey);6-1;46;5
Others receiving votes: Western Boone 26. CALUMET 16. Sullivan 14. Owen Valley 10. Jimtown 10. Mishawaka Marian 6.
2A
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (16);7-0;320;1
2. Eastbrook;6-0;268;2
3. Heritage Christian;7-0;224;3
4. Tipton;7-0;204;4
5. Eastside;7-0;194;5
6. Linton;7-0;166;6
7. ANDREAN;5-2;140;7
8. Ev. Mater Dei;5-2;106;8
9. Speedway;6-1;64;9
10. Centerville;6-0;38;NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Monrovia 12. N. Posey 6. Central Noble 2.
A
1. Indpls Lutheran (12);7-0;288;1
2. Monroe Central (2);7-0;282;2
3. Adams Central (1);6-1;268;3
4. Winamac;5-0;230;4
5. S. Putnam;6-1;172;5
6. Covenant Christian;5-2;150;6
7. S. Adams;5-2;114;7
8. Parke Heritage;5-2;80;8
9. Springs Valley;5-1;56-9
10. Churubusco;5-2;38;10
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 22. N. Central (Farmersburg) 20. N. Judson 20. Perry Central 20.
Football recap: Merrillville is 7-0 for first time since 1992 after dominant DAC win at Valparaiso
Catch up on the Week 7 high school football action here!
“This one means a lot. We haven’t been 7-0 in I don’t know how long. They haven’t lost a DAC game in I don’t know how long. So coming out here and doing our job felt good."
Chesterton’s passing game is a proven commodity. Senior quarterback Chris Mullen averages 186 yards per game through the air and is arguably the most poised passer in the area. His arm can win games.
“For a kid (who has) not played quarterback before at the high school level, he's getting nothing but better."
West Side had a field day on Friday night, in a 54-8 win at EC Central.
Here are updates from the Times staff and other games around the Region for Week 7.
The Vikings host the Pirates for their homecoming game.
TF South hosts Oak Forest on Friday.
Chesterton looks to keep pace in DAC action as it entertains Lake Central