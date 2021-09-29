 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's where Northwest Indiana teams in the latest media rankings
urgent

Here's where Northwest Indiana teams in the latest media rankings

Adler Hazlett

Valparaiso’s Adler Hazlett makes a reception late in the second quarter with Crown Point’s Jonathan Zimmerman covering on Friday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

1. Center Grove (13);6-0;278;1

2. Westfield;5-1;242;2

3. MERRILLVILLE (1);6-0;214;3

4. Carmel;5-1;188;4

5. Warren Central;5-1;166;6

6. Hamilton Southeastern;5-1;126;7

7. Brownsburg;4-2;122;5

8. Lawrence North;4-1;78;8

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-1;42;10

10. CHESTERTON;5-1;36;NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.

5A

1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1

2. VALPARAISO;6-0;246 2

3. Bloomington South;6-0;218;3

4. Decatur Central;5-1;190;4

5. Lafayette Harrison;5-1;136;8

6. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-1;128;7

7. Bloomington North;5-1;88;10

8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;4-2;66;9

9. Concord;5-1;64;NR

10. Castle;5-1;42;NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. MICHIGAN CITY 2.

4A

1. Indpls Roncalli (13);6-0;278;1

2. Leo (1);6-0;238;2

3. Jasper;6-0;208;3

4. Mooresville;5-1;194;4

5. E. Central;5-1;164;5

6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);5-1;146;6

7. Ev. Memorial;5-1;94;8

8. Logansport;5-0;70;10

9. Indpls Chatard;2-4;68;9

10. New Prairie;5-1;24;NR

Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. HOBART 6.

3A

1. W. Lafayette (12);6-0;276;2

2. Indpls Brebeuf (2);5-1;218;1

(tie) Gibson Southern;5-1;218;3

4. Danville;5-1;194;4

5. Mt. Vernon (Posey);6-0;166;5

6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 136 6

7. Brownstown;6-0;102;8

8. Tippecanoe Valley;6-0;74;9

9. Norwell;5-1;60;NR

10. Tri-West;4-2;36;7

Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. CALUMET 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.

2A

1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14);6-0;280;1

2. Eastbrook;6-0;244;2

3. Heritage Christian - 6-0 206 3

4. Tipton;6-0;182;4

5. Eastside;6-0;166;5

6. Linton;6-0;128;6

7. ANDREAN;4-2;122;7

8. Ev. Mater Dei;4-2;80;8

9. Speedway;5-1;42;10

10. Monrovia;5-1;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.

A

1. Indpls Lutheran (11);6-0;270;1

2. Monroe Central (2);6-0;246;2

3. Adams Central (1);5-1;236;3

4. Winamac;4-0;200;4

5. S. Putnam;5-1;154;7

6. Covenant Christian;4-2;104;6

7. S. Adams;4-2;78;5

8. Parke Heritage;4-2;72;9

9. Springs Valley;4-1;56;10

10. Churubusco;4-2;40;NR

Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.

Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens

Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts