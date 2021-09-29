Here's where Northwest Indiana teams in the latest media rankings

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
1. Center Grove (13);6-0;278;1
2. Westfield;5-1;242;2
3. MERRILLVILLE (1);6-0;214;3
4. Carmel;5-1;188;4
5. Warren Central;5-1;166;6
6. Hamilton Southeastern;5-1;126;7
7. Brownsburg;4-2;122;5
8. Lawrence North;4-1;78;8
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-1;42;10
10. CHESTERTON;5-1;36;NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Fishers 8. Franklin Central 4.
5A
1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 6-0 280 1
2. VALPARAISO;6-0;246 2
3. Bloomington South;6-0;218;3
4. Decatur Central;5-1;190;4
5. Lafayette Harrison;5-1;136;8
6. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-1;128;7
7. Bloomington North;5-1;88;10
8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;4-2;66;9
9. Concord;5-1;64;NR
10. Castle;5-1;42;NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 40. Mishawaka 28. Kokomo 12. MICHIGAN CITY 2.
4A
1. Indpls Roncalli (13);6-0;278;1
2. Leo (1);6-0;238;2
3. Jasper;6-0;208;3
4. Mooresville;5-1;194;4
5. E. Central;5-1;164;5
6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);5-1;146;6
7. Ev. Memorial;5-1;94;8
8. Logansport;5-0;70;10
9. Indpls Chatard;2-4;68;9
10. New Prairie;5-1;24;NR
Others receiving votes: Northview 20. NorthWood 12. E. Noble 10. Martinsville 8. HOBART 6.
3A
1. W. Lafayette (12);6-0;276;2
2. Indpls Brebeuf (2);5-1;218;1
(tie) Gibson Southern;5-1;218;3
4. Danville;5-1;194;4
5. Mt. Vernon (Posey);6-0;166;5
6. Lawrenceburg - 5-1 136 6
7. Brownstown;6-0;102;8
8. Tippecanoe Valley;6-0;74;9
9. Norwell;5-1;60;NR
10. Tri-West;4-2;36;7
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 16. Western Boone 14. Owen Valley 10. CALUMET 10. Mishawaka Marian 4. Jimtown 4. Heritage Hills 2.
2A
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14);6-0;280;1
2. Eastbrook;6-0;244;2
3. Heritage Christian - 6-0 206 3
4. Tipton;6-0;182;4
5. Eastside;6-0;166;5
6. Linton;6-0;128;6
7. ANDREAN;4-2;122;7
8. Ev. Mater Dei;4-2;80;8
9. Speedway;5-1;42;10
10. Monrovia;5-1;22;NR
Others receiving votes: Centerville 16. Lafayette Catholic 14. Southmont 14. Lapel 12. Central Noble 4. N. Knox 4. N. Posey 2. LaVille 2.
A
1. Indpls Lutheran (11);6-0;270;1
2. Monroe Central (2);6-0;246;2
3. Adams Central (1);5-1;236;3
4. Winamac;4-0;200;4
5. S. Putnam;5-1;154;7
6. Covenant Christian;4-2;104;6
7. S. Adams;4-2;78;5
8. Parke Heritage;4-2;72;9
9. Springs Valley;4-1;56;10
10. Churubusco;4-2;40;NR
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 34. Carroll (Flora) 30. Perry Central 16. Sheridan 2. Covington 2.
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.
Ricky Hall Jr. and Hayden Vinyard each scored three touchdowns as Valpo remained unbeaten.
Valparaiso and Crown Point meet in a DAC matchup.
Hobart rallied from three scores down to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.
Andrean and Hobart meet in a NCC matchup.
Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Michigan City and Lake Central meet in a DAC matchup.
Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
LaPorte and Merrillville meet in a DAC matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 6 of the season in Indiana and Week 5 in Illinois kicks off.