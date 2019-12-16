{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball

Harlan at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.

Roosevelt at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Morton at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

TF North at Hyde Park, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Clark at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Tri-County, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Argo at Marian Catholic Invitational, 7 p.m.

Thornton at TF South, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF South at Lyons Twp. (Rolling Lanes Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Lemont at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower (Burr Oak Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Calumet at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0