Indiana Associated Press high school basketball rankings
agate alert urgent

Chesterton at Munster boys basketball

Chesterton’s Jake Wadding looks for a teammate past Munster’s Josh Davis in a meeting this season. Both Chesterton and Munster are ranked in the Associated Press state basketball rankings.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Bloomington South (13) 23-0 278 1

2. Lawrence Central (1) 22-1 221 3

3. Lawrence North 22-2 199 2

4. Munster 21-1 181 4

5. Chesterton 21-2 152 5

6. Culver Academy 16-4 149 6

7. Hamilton Southeastern 17-5 137 9

8. Lafayette Jeff 21-4 110 7

9. Brownsburg 18-4 74 10

10. S. Bend Adams 20-3 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 40. Indianapolis Attucks 28. Warren Central 25. Northridge 25. Indpls Cathedral 7. Michigan City 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Silver Creek (13) 22-2 278 1

2. Heritage Hills 20-3 240 3

3. Greensburg 21-2 196 5

4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 18-4 195 6

5. S. Bend St. Joseph's 17-5 139 7

6. Norwell 20-2 130 4

7. Danville 19-4 129 2

8. Delta 18-4 116 8

9. Ev. Bosse 17-6 91 9

10. Sullivan 21-3 66 10

Others receiving votes: Hammond 46. Indpls Brebeuf 19. S. Bend Washington 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Jimtown 6. Mississinewa 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Shenandoah (8) 20-2 268 1

2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 20-3 254 2

3. Linton-Stockton 22-2 220 3

4. Westview 20-3 195 4

5. University 20-4 159 5

6. S. Decatur 21-2 135 6

7. Parke Heritage 20-3 110 7

8. Central Noble 20-4 93 8

9. Prairie Hts. 18-5 64 10

10. S. Spencer 19-4 61 NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman Academy 27. Ev. Mater Dei 24. Blackford 18. Tipton 15. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Paoli 14. Churubusco 9.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (9) 22-1 266 1

2. Gary 21st Century (5) 21-3 252 2

3. Greenwood Christian 22-1 234 3

4. Kouts 21-2 186 4

5. Lafayette Catholic 19-4 153 5

6. Loogootee 18-5 147 6

7. Covington 17-6 118 8

8. Providence Cristo Rey 18-4 111 9

9. N. Daviess 15-8 69 7

10. Christian Academy 16-7 64 10

Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 43. Morristown 16. Bloomfield 7. W. Washington 7. Oldenburg 7.

Related to this story

