Indiana high school AP boys basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 20-0 260 1
2. Lawrence North 19-1 226 2
3. Lawrence Central 19-2 200 3
4. Lafayette Jeff 20-3 166 6
5. Munster 18-1 145 7
6. Chesterton 18-2 119 4
7. Culver Academy 14-4 108 10
8. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 95 5
9. Brownsburg 17-3 93 9
10. Hamilton Southeastern 15-5 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 46. S. Bend Adams 25. Northridge 22.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (12) 19-2 258 1
2. Danville (1) 18-2 211 2
3. Heritage Hills 16-3 195 3
4. Norwell 18-1 178 4
5. Greensburg 18-2 152 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 14-4 140 7
7. Sullivan 17-2 109 9
8. S. Bend St. Joseph's 14-5 86 8
9. Delta 14-4 77 NR
10. Hammond 16-3 67 6
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 27. Ev. Bosse 22. Indpls Brebeuf 10. S. Bend Washington 9. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Beech Grove 6. Edgewood 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Shenandoah (3) 16-2 236 2
T2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 16-3 230 3
T2. Linton-Stockton (7) 19-2 230 1
4. Westview 16-3 177 5
5. University 16-4 139 6
6. S. Decatur 19-2 117 4
7. Parke Heritage 17-3 96 9
8. Paoli 16-3 79 10
9. Prairie Hts. 14-4 75 7
10. Ev. Mater Dei 14-5 41 8
Others receiving votes: Central Noble 39. Tipton 32. S. Spencer 30. Bowman Academy 21. Southwestern (Jefferson) 6. Churubusco 6. Blackford 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Greenwood Christian (9) 20-0 248 1
T2. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-1 220 3
T2. Gary 21st Century (3) 17-3 220 2
4. Kouts 17-1 180 5
5. Lafayette Catholic 16-3 170 6
6. Providence Cristo Rey 16-3 113 7
7. N. Daviess 14-7 105 8
8. Covington 15-5 99 9
9. Loogootee 15-5 95 4
10. Morristown 15-5 63 10
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 22. Tri-Central 13. Washington Twp. 6. Christian Academy 6.