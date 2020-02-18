Indiana high school AP boys basketball rankings


Chesterton’s Jake Warren tries to hold back Munster’s Jeffrey Hemmelgarn in a game this season. Both teams are ranked in the latest AP state rankings.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Bloomington South (13) 20-0 260 1

2. Lawrence North 19-1 226 2

3. Lawrence Central 19-2 200 3

4. Lafayette Jeff 20-3 166 6

5. Munster 18-1 145 7

6. Chesterton 18-2 119 4

7. Culver Academy 14-4 108 10

8. Indianapolis Attucks 17-4 95 5

9. Brownsburg 17-3 93 9

10. Hamilton Southeastern 15-5 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 46. S. Bend Adams 25. Northridge 22.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Silver Creek (12) 19-2 258 1

2. Danville (1) 18-2 211 2

3. Heritage Hills 16-3 195 3

4. Norwell 18-1 178 4

5. Greensburg 18-2 152 5

6. Mishawaka Marian 14-4 140 7

7. Sullivan 17-2 109 9

8. S. Bend St. Joseph's 14-5 86 8

9. Delta 14-4 77 NR

10. Hammond 16-3 67 6

Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 27. Ev. Bosse 22. Indpls Brebeuf 10. S. Bend Washington 9. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Beech Grove 6. Edgewood 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Shenandoah (3) 16-2 236 2

T2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 16-3 230 3

T2. Linton-Stockton (7) 19-2 230 1

4. Westview 16-3 177 5

5. University 16-4 139 6

6. S. Decatur 19-2 117 4

7. Parke Heritage 17-3 96 9

8. Paoli 16-3 79 10

9. Prairie Hts. 14-4 75 7

10. Ev. Mater Dei 14-5 41 8

Others receiving votes: Central Noble 39. Tipton 32. S. Spencer 30. Bowman Academy 21. Southwestern (Jefferson) 6. Churubusco 6. Blackford 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Greenwood Christian (9) 20-0 248 1

T2. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-1 220 3

T2. Gary 21st Century (3) 17-3 220 2

4. Kouts 17-1 180 5

5. Lafayette Catholic 16-3 170 6

6. Providence Cristo Rey 16-3 113 7

7. N. Daviess 14-7 105 8

8. Covington 15-5 99 9

9. Loogootee 15-5 95 4

10. Morristown 15-5 63 10

Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 22. Tri-Central 13. Washington Twp. 6. Christian Academy 6.

