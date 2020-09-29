The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(13)
|6-0
|260
|1
|2. Merrillville
|-
|5-0
|218
|3
|3. Lafayette Jeff
|-
|6-0
|200
|4
|4. Westfield
|-
|5-1
|166
|7
|5. Brownsburg
|-
|5-1
|154
|2
|6. Elkhart
|-
|5-0
|144
|6
|7. Carmel
|-
|4-2
|106
|8
|8. Indpls N. Central
|-
|4-2
|58
|5
|9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|-
|5-1
|48
|9
|10. Lawrence North
|-
|4-2
|30
|10
Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(13)
|6-0
|260
|1
|2. Valparaiso
|-
|3-0
|218
|2
|3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|5-1
|214
|3
|4. New Palestine
|-
|4-1
|164
|4
|5. Whiteland
|-
|5-1
|146
|6
|6. Decatur Central
|-
|4-2
|122
|7
|7. Ev. North
|-
|5-1
|90
|5
|8. Michigan City
|-
|3-1
|82
|10
|9. Castle
|-
|4-1
|42
|NR
|10. Floyd Central
|-
|4-2
|40
|8
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|(11)
|6-0
|256
|1
|2. Mooresville
|(2)
|6-0
|238
|2
|3. Ev. Central
|-
|6-0
|188
|6
|4. E. Central
|-
|5-1
|174
|5
|5. Indpls Roncalli
|-
|4-1
|142
|7
|6. Lowell
|-
|5-0
|108
|8
|7. Jasper
|-
|5-1
|102
|3
|8. Leo
|-
|5-1
|90
|9
|9. Hobart
|-
|3-2
|58
|4
|10. Columbia City
|-
|6-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(11)
|5-1
|256
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian
|(1)
|6-0
|230
|2
|3. Southridge
|(1)
|6-0
|200
|3
|4. W. Lafayette
|-
|5-1
|192
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|4-0
|154
|5
|6. Lawrenceburg
|-
|5-1
|112
|7
|7. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|2-2
|110
|6
|8. Norwell
|-
|5-1
|52
|NR
|9. N. Montgomery
|-
|5-1
|48
|10
|10. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|-
|3-3
|40
|8
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Andrean
|(12)
|5-1
|258
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|5-1
|214
|2
|3. Pioneer
|-
|5-1
|202
|4
|4. Eastside
|(1)
|6-0
|182
|5
|5. Heritage Christian
|-
|4-1
|126
|3
|6. Triton Central
|-
|4-1
|106
|7
|7. Tell City
|-
|5-1
|98
|6
|8. Tipton
|-
|4-1
|82
|8
|9. Eastern (Greentown)
|-
|6-0
|66
|9
|10. S. Vermillion
|-
|5-1
|36
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. S. Adams
|(10)
|6-0
|254
|2
|2. Indpls Lutheran
|(3)
|5-1
|222
|1
|3. Southwood
|-
|6-0
|202
|4
|4. W. Washington
|-
|5-0
|152
|6
|5. Covenant Christian
|-
|6-0
|148
|8
|6. S. Putnam
|-
|6-0
|124
|7
|7. Parke Heritage
|-
|4-1
|120
|3
|8. Adams Central
|-
|4-2
|86
|5
|9. N. Judson
|-
|5-1
|56
|NR
|10. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|1-2
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.
