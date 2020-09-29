 Skip to main content
Indiana High School Football Poll
Indiana High School Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

 
6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(13)6-02601
2. Merrillville-5-02183
3. Lafayette Jeff-6-02004
4. Westfield-5-11667
5. Brownsburg-5-11542
6. Elkhart-5-01446
7. Carmel-4-21068
8. Indpls N. Central-4-2585
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)-5-1489
10. Lawrence North-4-23010

Others receiving votes: Homestead 24. Hamilton Southeastern 22.

 
5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(13)6-02601
2. Valparaiso-3-02182
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-5-12143
4. New Palestine-4-11644
5. Whiteland-5-11466
6. Decatur Central-4-21227
7. Ev. North-5-1905
8. Michigan City-3-18210
9. Castle-4-142NR
10. Floyd Central-4-2408

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 30. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 8.

 
4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)(11)6-02561
2. Mooresville(2)6-02382
3. Ev. Central-6-01886
4. E. Central-5-11745
5. Indpls Roncalli-4-11427
6. Lowell-5-01088
7. Jasper-5-11023
8. Leo-5-1909
9. Hobart-3-2584
10. Columbia City-6-038NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 14. Delta 12. Silver Creek 8. Pendleton Hts. 2.

 
3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(11)5-12561
2. Mishawaka Marian(1)6-02302
3. Southridge(1)6-02003
4. W. Lafayette-5-11924
5. Danville-4-01545
6. Lawrenceburg-5-11127
7. Indpls Brebeuf-2-21106
8. Norwell-5-152NR
9. N. Montgomery-5-14810
10. Ft. Wayne Concordia-3-3408

Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 8. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 8. Tri-West 6. Gibson Southern 6. Franklin Co. 4. Brownstown 2. Hanover Central 2.

 
2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Andrean(12)5-12581
2. Eastbrook-5-12142
3. Pioneer-5-12024
4. Eastside(1)6-01825
5. Heritage Christian-4-11263
6. Triton Central-4-11067
7. Tell City-5-1986
8. Tipton-4-1828
9. Eastern (Greentown)-6-0669
10. S. Vermillion-5-13610

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 26. LaVille 14. Eastern Hancock 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Lapel 2.

 
1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. S. Adams(10)6-02542
2. Indpls Lutheran(3)5-12221
3. Southwood-6-02024
4. W. Washington-5-01526
5. Covenant Christian-6-01488
6. S. Putnam-6-01247
7. Parke Heritage-4-11203
8. Adams Central-4-2865
9. N. Judson-5-156NR
10. Lafayette Catholic-1-2249

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 18. Sheridan 12. Covington 8. Indpls Park Tudor 2. N. Daviess 2.

Indiana High School Football Poll

