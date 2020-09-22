 Skip to main content
Indiana High School Football Poll
Indiana High School Football Poll

  • Updated
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

 
6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(14)5-02801
2. Brownsburg-5-02522
3. Merrillville-4-02104
4. Lafayette Jeff-5-01965
5. Indpls N. Central-4-11323
6. Elkhart-4-01269
7. Westfield-4-1100NR
8. Carmel-3-29210
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)-4-146T6
10. Lawrence North-3-238T6

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Homestead 32. Indpls Ben Davis 4.

 
5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(14)5-02801
2. Valparaiso-3-02482
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-4-12164
4. New Palestine-3-11985
5. Ev. North-5-01446
6. Whiteland-4-11227
7. Decatur Central-3-21203
8. Floyd Central-4-11008
9. Zionsville-3-24810
10. Michigan City-2-126NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 20. Ft. Wayne North 12. Bloomington South 4. Castle 2.

 
4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)(11)5-02741
2. Mooresville(3)5-02562
3. Jasper-5-02023
4. Hobart-3-11664
5. E. Central-4-11645
6. Ev. Central-5-01406
7. Indpls Roncalli-3-19410
8. Lowell-4-0809
9. Leo-4-178NR
10. E. Noble-4-1227

Others receiving votes: Columbia City 20. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. NorthWood 14. Delta 6. Northridge 4. Silver Creek 2. Kankakee Valley 2.

 
3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(7)4-12642
2. Mishawaka Marian(6)5-02621
3. Southridge(1)5-02163
4. W. Lafayette-4-12064
5. Danville-3-01665
6. Indpls Brebeuf-2-21286
7. Lawrenceburg-4-11188
8. Ft. Wayne Concordia-3-2849
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey)-4-142
10. N. Montgomery-4-1247

Others receiving votes: Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Indpls Ritter 6. Gibson Southern 4. Hanover Central 2. Peru 2.

 
2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Andrean(13)4-12721
2. Eastbrook-4-12242
3. Heritage Christian-4-02104
4. Pioneer-4-12063
5. Eastside-5-01585
6. Tell City(1)5-01507
7. Triton Central-4-1112T8
8. Tipton-3-15410
9. Eastern (Greentown)-5-052NR
10. S. Vermillion-4-1446

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 24. Eastern Hancock 10. Lapel 10. LaVille 10. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.

 
1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(13)5-02781
2. S. Adams(1)5-02522
3. Parke Heritage-4-02143
4. Southwood-5-01924
5. Adams Central-4-1160T5
6. W. Washington-4-01167
7. S. Putnam-5-01048
8. Covenant Christian-5-01029
9. Lafayette Catholic-1-252T5
10. N. Daviess-4-026NR

Others receiving votes: N. Judson 24. Sheridan 8. Monroe Central 6. Milan 2. Churubusco 2. Tri-Central 2.

