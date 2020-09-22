The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|5-0
|280
|1
|2. Brownsburg
|-
|5-0
|252
|2
|3. Merrillville
|-
|4-0
|210
|4
|4. Lafayette Jeff
|-
|5-0
|196
|5
|5. Indpls N. Central
|-
|4-1
|132
|3
|6. Elkhart
|-
|4-0
|126
|9
|7. Westfield
|-
|4-1
|100
|NR
|8. Carmel
|-
|3-2
|92
|10
|9. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|-
|4-1
|46
|T6
|10. Lawrence North
|-
|3-2
|38
|T6
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 32. Homestead 32. Indpls Ben Davis 4.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(14)
|5-0
|280
|1
|2. Valparaiso
|-
|3-0
|248
|2
|3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|4-1
|216
|4
|4. New Palestine
|-
|3-1
|198
|5
|5. Ev. North
|-
|5-0
|144
|6
|6. Whiteland
|-
|4-1
|122
|7
|7. Decatur Central
|-
|3-2
|120
|3
|8. Floyd Central
|-
|4-1
|100
|8
|9. Zionsville
|-
|3-2
|48
|10
|10. Michigan City
|-
|2-1
|26
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 20. Ft. Wayne North 12. Bloomington South 4. Castle 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|(11)
|5-0
|274
|1
|2. Mooresville
|(3)
|5-0
|256
|2
|3. Jasper
|-
|5-0
|202
|3
|4. Hobart
|-
|3-1
|166
|4
|5. E. Central
|-
|4-1
|164
|5
|6. Ev. Central
|-
|5-0
|140
|6
|7. Indpls Roncalli
|-
|3-1
|94
|10
|8. Lowell
|-
|4-0
|80
|9
|9. Leo
|-
|4-1
|78
|NR
|10. E. Noble
|-
|4-1
|22
|7
Others receiving votes: Columbia City 20. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. NorthWood 14. Delta 6. Northridge 4. Silver Creek 2. Kankakee Valley 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(7)
|4-1
|264
|2
|2. Mishawaka Marian
|(6)
|5-0
|262
|1
|3. Southridge
|(1)
|5-0
|216
|3
|4. W. Lafayette
|-
|4-1
|206
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|3-0
|166
|5
|6. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|2-2
|128
|6
|7. Lawrenceburg
|-
|4-1
|118
|8
|8. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|-
|3-2
|84
|9
|9. Mt. Vernon (Posey)
|-
|4-1
|42
|10. N. Montgomery
|-
|4-1
|24
|7
Others receiving votes: Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Indpls Ritter 6. Gibson Southern 4. Hanover Central 2. Peru 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Andrean
|(13)
|4-1
|272
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|4-1
|224
|2
|3. Heritage Christian
|-
|4-0
|210
|4
|4. Pioneer
|-
|4-1
|206
|3
|5. Eastside
|-
|5-0
|158
|5
|6. Tell City
|(1)
|5-0
|150
|7
|7. Triton Central
|-
|4-1
|112
|T8
|8. Tipton
|-
|3-1
|54
|10
|9. Eastern (Greentown)
|-
|5-0
|52
|NR
|10. S. Vermillion
|-
|4-1
|44
|6
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 24. Eastern Hancock 10. Lapel 10. LaVille 10. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(13)
|5-0
|278
|1
|2. S. Adams
|(1)
|5-0
|252
|2
|3. Parke Heritage
|-
|4-0
|214
|3
|4. Southwood
|-
|5-0
|192
|4
|5. Adams Central
|-
|4-1
|160
|T5
|6. W. Washington
|-
|4-0
|116
|7
|7. S. Putnam
|-
|5-0
|104
|8
|8. Covenant Christian
|-
|5-0
|102
|9
|9. Lafayette Catholic
|-
|1-2
|52
|T5
|10. N. Daviess
|-
|4-0
|26
|NR
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 24. Sheridan 8. Monroe Central 6. Milan 2. Churubusco 2. Tri-Central 2.
