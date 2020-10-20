 Skip to main content
Indiana High School Football Poll
agate urgent

Indiana High School Football Poll

Portage at Valparaiso football

Valparaiso's Tommy Burbee finds an opening for a touchdown against Portage earlier this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana final high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

 
6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(16)9-03201
2. Westfield-8-12762
3. Lafayette Jeff-9-02403
4. Brownsburg-7-12144
5. Elkhart-7-01885
6. Carmel-7-21706
7. Merrillville-7-11367
8. Homestead-8-1889
9. Lawrence North-6-36410
10. Hamilton Southeastern-6-232NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 18. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Avon 2.

 
5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(16)8-13201
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-8-12762
3. Valparaiso-5-02523
4. Whiteland-7-12084
5. New Palestine-7-12005
6. Decatur Central-6-21746
7. Floyd Central-7-21267
8. Lafayette Harrison-6-3988
9. Mishawaka-5-35410
10. Michigan City-4-2449

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 6. Castle 2.

 
4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)(13)9-03061
2. Ev. Central(3)9-02862
3. Mooresville-8-12583
4. Indpls Roncalli-7-12285
5. E. Central-7-21564
6. Leo-8-11507
7. Hobart-6-21088
8. Jasper-7-2829
9. Lowell-2-6786
(tie) Silver Creek-9-07810

Others receiving votes: Delta 10. Ev. Memorial 8. Northridge 6. Northview 4. E. Noble 2.

 
3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(12)7-12941
2. Mishawaka Marian(2)7-02842
3. W. Lafayette-8-12523
4. Southridge(1)9-02284
5. Danville-7-01925
6. Lawrenceburg-8-11586
7. Norwell-8-11327
8. Tri-West-7-2769
9. Gibson Southern-6-37410
10. Indpls Brebeuf-3-4248

Others receiving votes: Indian Creek 20. Indpls Ritter 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 8. Hanover Central 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.

 
2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Andrean(15)8-13161
2. Eastbrook-8-12762
3. Pioneer-8-12563
4. Eastside-8-12044
5. Triton Central-7-11746
6. Eastern (Greentown)(1)9-01568
7. Fairfield-8-09410
8. Heritage Christian-6-2885
9. S. Vermillion-7-1789
10. Tell City-6-2327

Others receiving votes: Tipton 20. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Bremen 12. LaVille 10. Rensselaer 10. Western Boone 10. Seeger 8.

 
1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. S. Adams(15)8-03181
2. Indpls Lutheran(1)8-12742
3. Southwood-9-02543
4. W. Washington-7-01944
5. Covenant Christian-9-01925
6. S. Putnam-9-01886
7. Adams Central-6-21167
8. Parke Heritage-5-1988
9. Monroe Central-6-16610
10. N. Judson-7-2449

Others receiving votes: Northfield 6. Lafayette Catholic 4. Perry Central 2. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2. N. Decatur 2.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

