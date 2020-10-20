Indiana High School Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana final high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(16)
|9-0
|320
|1
|2. Westfield
|-
|8-1
|276
|2
|3. Lafayette Jeff
|-
|9-0
|240
|3
|4. Brownsburg
|-
|7-1
|214
|4
|5. Elkhart
|-
|7-0
|188
|5
|6. Carmel
|-
|7-2
|170
|6
|7. Merrillville
|-
|7-1
|136
|7
|8. Homestead
|-
|8-1
|88
|9
|9. Lawrence North
|-
|6-3
|64
|10
|10. Hamilton Southeastern
|-
|6-2
|32
|NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 18. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 12. Avon 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(16)
|8-1
|320
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|8-1
|276
|2
|3. Valparaiso
|-
|5-0
|252
|3
|4. Whiteland
|-
|7-1
|208
|4
|5. New Palestine
|-
|7-1
|200
|5
|6. Decatur Central
|-
|6-2
|174
|6
|7. Floyd Central
|-
|7-2
|126
|7
|8. Lafayette Harrison
|-
|6-3
|98
|8
|9. Mishawaka
|-
|5-3
|54
|10
|10. Michigan City
|-
|4-2
|44
|9
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 6. Castle 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|(13)
|9-0
|306
|1
|2. Ev. Central
|(3)
|9-0
|286
|2
|3. Mooresville
|-
|8-1
|258
|3
|4. Indpls Roncalli
|-
|7-1
|228
|5
|5. E. Central
|-
|7-2
|156
|4
|6. Leo
|-
|8-1
|150
|7
|7. Hobart
|-
|6-2
|108
|8
|8. Jasper
|-
|7-2
|82
|9
|9. Lowell
|-
|2-6
|78
|6
|(tie) Silver Creek
|-
|9-0
|78
|10
Others receiving votes: Delta 10. Ev. Memorial 8. Northridge 6. Northview 4. E. Noble 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(12)
|7-1
|294
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian
|(2)
|7-0
|284
|2
|3. W. Lafayette
|-
|8-1
|252
|3
|4. Southridge
|(1)
|9-0
|228
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|7-0
|192
|5
|6. Lawrenceburg
|-
|8-1
|158
|6
|7. Norwell
|-
|8-1
|132
|7
|8. Tri-West
|-
|7-2
|76
|9
|9. Gibson Southern
|-
|6-3
|74
|10
|10. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|3-4
|24
|8
Others receiving votes: Indian Creek 20. Indpls Ritter 14. Ft. Wayne Concordia 8. Hanover Central 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Andrean
|(15)
|8-1
|316
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|8-1
|276
|2
|3. Pioneer
|-
|8-1
|256
|3
|4. Eastside
|-
|8-1
|204
|4
|5. Triton Central
|-
|7-1
|174
|6
|6. Eastern (Greentown)
|(1)
|9-0
|156
|8
|7. Fairfield
|-
|8-0
|94
|10
|8. Heritage Christian
|-
|6-2
|88
|5
|9. S. Vermillion
|-
|7-1
|78
|9
|10. Tell City
|-
|6-2
|32
|7
Others receiving votes: Tipton 20. Ev. Mater Dei 16. Bremen 12. LaVille 10. Rensselaer 10. Western Boone 10. Seeger 8.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. S. Adams
|(15)
|8-0
|318
|1
|2. Indpls Lutheran
|(1)
|8-1
|274
|2
|3. Southwood
|-
|9-0
|254
|3
|4. W. Washington
|-
|7-0
|194
|4
|5. Covenant Christian
|-
|9-0
|192
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|-
|9-0
|188
|6
|7. Adams Central
|-
|6-2
|116
|7
|8. Parke Heritage
|-
|5-1
|98
|8
|9. Monroe Central
|-
|6-1
|66
|10
|10. N. Judson
|-
|7-2
|44
|9
Others receiving votes: Northfield 6. Lafayette Catholic 4. Perry Central 2. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2. N. Decatur 2.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!