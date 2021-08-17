 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana high school football poll
urgent

Indiana high school football poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:

6A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. Center Grove (11);220

2. Carmel;172

3. Westfield;140

4. Indpls. Ben Davis;134

5. Brownsburg;112

6. Warren Central;104

7. MERRILLVILLE;100

8. Elkhart;70

9. Homestead;46

10. Lafayette Jeff;32

Others receiving votes: Penn 24. Avon 22. Lawrence North 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10. Warsaw 10. Indpls. N. Central 4. CHESTERTON 4. Columbus North 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. Indpls. Cathedral (11);220

2. Zionsville;170

3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;146

4. New Palestine;116

5. Whiteland;114

6. VALPARAISO;108

7. Decatur Central;68

8. Ft. Wayne Snider;66

9. Bloomington South;52

10. Columbus Eastt;36

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 32. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 18. MICHIGAN CITY 18. Concord 10. MORTON 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Adams 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. Indpls. Roncalli (7);212

2. Indpls. Chatard (4);206

3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);130

4. Mooresville;126

5. E. Central ;102

6. HOBART;86

7. Leo;82

8. Ev. Memorial;66

9. E. Noble;56

10. Ev. Central;28

Others receiving votes: LOWELL 26. Marion 18. Northridge 14. New Haven 12. Jasper 8. HIGHLAND 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. Columbia City 6. Greenwood 6. New Prairie 4. Northview 4. NorthWood 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. Danville (9;208

2. Lawrenceburg;182

3. Mishawaka Marian (1);148

4. Gibson Southern (1);144

5. W. Lafayette;126

6. Indpls. Brebeuf;94

7. Southridge;84

8. Guerin Catholic;54

9. Ft. Wayne Concordia;46

10. Western Boone;30

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 24. Jimtown 14. Heritage Hills 12. Sullivan 10. Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Knox 4. CALUMET 2. Indpls Ritter 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. Andrean (7);204

2. Ft. Wayne Luers (3);192

3. Ev. Mater Dei (1);148

4. Eastbrook;136

5. Pioneer;128

6. Tipton;72

(tie) Heritage Christian;72

8. Lafayette Catholic;68

9. Eastside;46

10. Triton Central;44

Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 38. Cass 14. Linton 12. Eastern (Greentown) 10. Lapel 8. Fairfield 6. Bremen 4. Seeger 4. LaVille 2. Indpls. Scecina 2.

A

Rank-School FPV;TP

1. S. Adams (3);192

2. Covenant Christian (5);184

3. Indpls. Lutheran (3);158

4. Adams Central;154

5. Parke Heritage;120

6. Southwood;114

7. Monroe Central;86

8. W. Washington ;68

9. S. Putnam;46

10. Winamac;34

Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 20. N. Judson 12. Triton 10. Sheridan 4. Churubusco 4. Northfield 2. N. Daviess 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts