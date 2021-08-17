The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:
6A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. Center Grove (11);220
2. Carmel;172
3. Westfield;140
4. Indpls. Ben Davis;134
5. Brownsburg;112
6. Warren Central;104
7. MERRILLVILLE;100
8. Elkhart;70
9. Homestead;46
10. Lafayette Jeff;32
Others receiving votes: Penn 24. Avon 22. Lawrence North 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10. Warsaw 10. Indpls. N. Central 4. CHESTERTON 4. Columbus North 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. Indpls. Cathedral (11);220
2. Zionsville;170
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;146
4. New Palestine;116
5. Whiteland;114
6. VALPARAISO;108
7. Decatur Central;68
8. Ft. Wayne Snider;66
9. Bloomington South;52
10. Columbus Eastt;36
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 32. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 18. MICHIGAN CITY 18. Concord 10. MORTON 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Adams 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. Indpls. Roncalli (7);212
2. Indpls. Chatard (4);206
3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);130
4. Mooresville;126
5. E. Central ;102
6. HOBART;86
7. Leo;82
8. Ev. Memorial;66
9. E. Noble;56
10. Ev. Central;28
Others receiving votes: LOWELL 26. Marion 18. Northridge 14. New Haven 12. Jasper 8. HIGHLAND 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. Columbia City 6. Greenwood 6. New Prairie 4. Northview 4. NorthWood 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. Danville (9;208
2. Lawrenceburg;182
3. Mishawaka Marian (1);148
4. Gibson Southern (1);144
5. W. Lafayette;126
6. Indpls. Brebeuf;94
7. Southridge;84
8. Guerin Catholic;54
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia;46
10. Western Boone;30
Others receiving votes: Tri-West 24. Jimtown 14. Heritage Hills 12. Sullivan 10. Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Knox 4. CALUMET 2. Indpls Ritter 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. Andrean (7);204
2. Ft. Wayne Luers (3);192
3. Ev. Mater Dei (1);148
4. Eastbrook;136
5. Pioneer;128
6. Tipton;72
(tie) Heritage Christian;72
8. Lafayette Catholic;68
9. Eastside;46
10. Triton Central;44
Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 38. Cass 14. Linton 12. Eastern (Greentown) 10. Lapel 8. Fairfield 6. Bremen 4. Seeger 4. LaVille 2. Indpls. Scecina 2.
A
Rank-School FPV;TP
1. S. Adams (3);192
2. Covenant Christian (5);184
3. Indpls. Lutheran (3);158
4. Adams Central;154
5. Parke Heritage;120
6. Southwood;114
7. Monroe Central;86
8. W. Washington ;68
9. S. Putnam;46
10. Winamac;34
Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 20. N. Judson 12. Triton 10. Sheridan 4. Churubusco 4. Northfield 2. N. Daviess 2.