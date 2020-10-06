ISCA boys soccer poll

ISCA final boys soccer polls
Class 3A
1. Noblesville, 2. North Central, 3. Chesterton, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Northridge, 6. Castle, 7. Plymouth, 8. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), 9. Carmel, 10. Elkhart, 11. Crown Point, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Zionsville, 14. Penn, 15. Westfield, 16. Avon, 17. Plainfield, 18. Pike, 19. Center Grove, 20. Bishop Noll
Class 2A
1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Gibson Southern, 4. West Lafayette, 5. Concordia Lutheran, 6. Mishawaka Marian, 7. Speedway, 8. NorthWood, 9. Batesville, 10. Leo, 11. Oak Hill, 12. Tri-West13. , Yorktown, 14. Eastbrook, 15. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon), 16. Washington Community, 17. Heritage Hills, 18. Northwestern, 19. Canterbury, 20. Scottsburg
Class A
1. Argos, 2. Providence, 3. Lakewood Park Christian, 4. Park Tudor, 5. Jac-Cen-Del, 6. South Knox, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Lutheran (Indianapolis), 9. North White, 10. Scecina Memorial, 11. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 12. South Spencer, 13. Central Christian Academy, 14. Cascade, 15. Liberty Christian, 16. Oldenburg Academy, 17. Kouts, 18. Greenwood Christian Academym 19. North Putnam, 20. Covington
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!