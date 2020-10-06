 Skip to main content
ISCA boys soccer poll
ISCA boys soccer poll

ISCA final boys soccer polls

Class 3A

1. Noblesville, 2. North Central, 3. Chesterton, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Northridge, 6. Castle, 7. Plymouth, 8. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), 9. Carmel, 10. Elkhart, 11. Crown Point, 12. Valparaiso, 13. Zionsville, 14. Penn, 15. Westfield, 16. Avon, 17. Plainfield, 18. Pike, 19. Center Grove, 20. Bishop Noll

Class 2A

1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Gibson Southern, 4. West Lafayette, 5. Concordia Lutheran, 6. Mishawaka Marian, 7. Speedway, 8. NorthWood, 9. Batesville, 10. Leo, 11.  Oak Hill, 12. Tri-West13. , Yorktown, 14. Eastbrook, 15. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon), 16. Washington Community, 17. Heritage Hills, 18. Northwestern, 19. Canterbury, 20. Scottsburg

Class A

1. Argos, 2. Providence, 3. Lakewood Park Christian, 4. Park Tudor, 5. Jac-Cen-Del, 6. South Knox, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Lutheran (Indianapolis), 9. North White, 10. Scecina Memorial, 11. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 12. South Spencer, 13. Central Christian Academy, 14. Cascade, 15. Liberty Christian, 16. Oldenburg Academy, 17. Kouts, 18. Greenwood Christian Academym 19. North Putnam, 20. Covington

 

