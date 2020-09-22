 Skip to main content
ISCA boys soccer poll
Class 3A

1. Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Northridge, 4. Carmel, 5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), 6. North Central, 7. Chesterton, 8. Castle, 9. Elkhart, 10. Zionsville, 11. Pike, 12. Plymouth, 13. Center Grove, 14. Crown Point, 15. Valparaiso, 16. Fishers, 17. Penn, 18. Avon, 19. Harrison (West Lafayette), 20. Evansville North.

Class 2A

1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Concordia Lutheran, 3. Gibson Southern, 4. Guerin Catholic, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Speedway, 7. West Lafayette, 8. NorthWood, 9. Oak Hill, 10. Leo, 11. Yorktown, 12. Batesville, 13. Heritage Hills, 14. Tri-West, 15. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon), 16. Washington Community, 17. Brebeuf Jesuit, 18. Eastbrook, 19. South Bend St. Joseph, 20. Northwestern.

Class A

1. Argos, 2. Providence, 3. Park Tudor, 4. Lakewood Park Christian, 5. South Knox, 6. Jac-Cen-Del, 7. Heritage Christian, 8. Scecina Memorial, 9. Lutheran (Indianapolis), 10. Central Christian Academy, 11. Cascade, 12. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 13. North White, 14. South Spencer, 15. Lake Christian Academy, 16. Greenwood Christian Academy, 17. Liberty Christian, 18. Oldenburg, Academy, 19. Covington, 20. Northeast Dubois.

