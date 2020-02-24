Late Local College Results
Late Local College Results

Sunday's Late Results

Purdue Northwest 5, Lewis 2

Purdue Northwest;020 011 1 — 5 9 2 
Lewis;000 002 0 — 2 3 2 

2B – Stevens (PNW). 3B – Schultz (PNW). Pitching summary – Purdue Northwest – Blackwell (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), May (4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Lewis – Serena (7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO). WP – May (1-0). LP – Serena (1-2). Leading hitters – Purdue Northwest – O’Kelly (3-3, 2 RBI), Shroyer (2-4, 2B), Schultz (3B, run, RBI). Records: Purdue Northwest 2-3, Lewis 4-4.

