Saturday's late results
Boys Basketball
Crown Point 58, Griffith 42
CROWN POINT
Totals — 17 20-34 58.
GRIFFITH
T. Riley 12, Helal Issa 7, R. Starks 6, Oshawn Lee 6, Tyler Knezevich 6, Clifford Waxton 3, AJ Lair 2, Rashod Shaw 0, Eryion Morton 0, Peyton Thomas 0. Totals — 16 6-11 42.
3-point field goals: Griffith 4 (Knezevich 2, Issa, Riley); Crown Point 4. Total fouls: not reported. Records: Crown Point 7-6, Griffith 8-5.
Boys Bowling
Bremen Sectional
Advancing and other local teams (14 teams total)
1. Sandburg 6,212, 2. Bremen 6,015, 3. Shepard 5,893, 4. TF North 5,820, 6. TF South 5,718.
Local qualifying team’s top individuals
TF NORTH — Mark Johnson 1,327, Jalen Little 1,156, Darren Gunn 1,155, David Holmes 1,143.
Local individual qualifier
Andrew Moehlig, TF South, 1,242.
Boys Wrestling
Northwest Crossroads Conference
Team scores: 1. Hobart 288.0, 2. Kankakee Valley 206.5, 3. Lowell 199.0, 4. Highland 176.0, 5. Munster 101.0, 6. Andrean 96.0.
106 — Trevor Triana (Ho) tech. fall Jimmy Snow (L) 17-8. 113 — Trevor Schammert (Ho) decision Caleb Solomey (KV) 5-2. 120 — Cole Solomey (KV) decision Ruben Padilla (Ho) 4-3. 126 — Nathan Schammert (Ho) tech. fall Julian Gray (Hi) 1:13. 132 — Adam Ahmad (Hi) decision Cristian Padilla (Ho) 10-0. 138 — Ronald Lofton (Ho) decision Nolan Gronkiewicz (KV) 7-4. 145 — Tyler Tillema (KV) tech. fall Jesse Herrera (Hi) 0:46. 152 — Shawn Hollis (L) decision Tyler Turley (Ho) 5-4. 160 — Hayden Homoky (Ho) decision Cody LeNeave (Hi) 9-2. 170 — Aiden Sneed (KV) decision Abel Verbeek (L) 7-6. 182 — Hunter Rohweder (L) decision Cameron Smith (Ho) 5-3. 195 — Mark Mummey (Ho) tech. fall Adam Malave (L) 3:03. 220 — Bobby Babcock (Ho) decision JD Jonkman (KV) 12-1. 285 — Sam Perez (Hi) tech. fall Chad McLean (Ho) 2:49.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 85, Merrillville 47
MERRILLVILLE (17-7-7-16)
Dilosa 14, Crim 8, Miller 14, Alvarez 2, Smith 4, Walker 0, S. Miller 3, Hawkins 0, Cole 2, Jackson 0, Thomas 0. Totals — 21 2-8 47.
CROWN POINT (27-24-23-21)
Alyvia Santiago 8, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Mia Depta 0, Zoey Wells 0, Mariana Maldonado 0, Dash Shaw 18, Nikki Gerodemos 9, Allie Govert 4, McKayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 4, Lilly Stoddard 27, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 5, Jessica Carrothers 10. Totals — 34 11-18 85.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 3 (Crim 2, Miller); Crown Point 6 (Santiago 2, Gerodemos 2, Vania 1). Team fouls: Merrillville 15, Crown Point 11. Fouled out: none. Records: Merrillville 12-8 (2-3 Duneland Athletic Conference);Crown Point 21-0 (6-0).
South Central 63, Westville 39
SOUTH CENTRAL (16-16-16-15)
D. Gale 14, F. Anthony 0, A. Tomblin 19, F. Biggs 7, L. Wade 0, A. Wolf 10, H. Neveroske 0, O. Marks 8, L. Tolmen 3. Totals — 19 9-18 63.
WESTVILLE (8-15-11-7)
G. Weston 8, S. Weston 12, Rodgers 0, Albers 19, Fortune 0, Hannon 0. Totals — 11 13-22 39.
3-point field goals: South Central 6 (Gale 3, Tomblin, Biggs, Marks); Westville 4 (Albers 3, G. Weston). Total fouls: South Central 17, Westville 11. Fouled out: none. Records: South Central 13-6 (5-1 Porter County Conference);Westville 14-4 (4-2).
Girls Gymnastics
Valparaiso Invite
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 111.575, 2. Harrison 105.475, 3. Merrillville 105.1, 4. New Palestine 103.7, 5. McCutcheon 97.45, 6. Lafayette Jefferson 71.5.
ALL-AROUND — 1. King (SC) 38.3, 2. Thomas (M) 36.725, 3. Mia Clark (Harrison) 35.975.
BARS — 1. King (SC) 9.575, 2. Briana Thomas (M) 9.35, 3. Wagenblast (V) 9.3.
BEAM — 1. Wagenblast (V) 9.55, 2. Thomas (M) 9.4, 3. Falk (V) 9.325.
FLOOR — 1. King (SC) 9.825, 2. Julie-Ann Stephany (LJ) 9.575, 3. Malamatos and Falk (V) 9.55.
VAULT — 1. Makenna King (South Central) 9.75, 2. Jade VerSchure (V) 9.45, 3. Megan Wagenblast (V) 9.25.