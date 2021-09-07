Local bowling scores

Hobart
FRIDAY NITE FLYERS – AJ Wilusz 721, Chad Swierc 278, Rhiannon Bowman 228, Kim Swierc 241.
CAPITAL ESTATES – Randy Wilkening 289—703.
THURSDAY MEN’S HDCP. – Perry Schultz 789, Mel DeRolf 278—757.
SATURDAY YOUTH MAJORS – Tyler Rachau 200-200-201—601, AJ Vincent 195-181—547, Kynan Krause 223—545, Dominic Locke 198—507, Lucas McNamara 178-191—507, Bryson Clark 466, Rhiannon Borowski 486, Jordyn Severson 486, Morgan Morales 468.
SATURDAY YOUTH PREPS – Roman Lester 142—333, Kylee Locke 129—344.
Plaza
CONTINENTAL – Larry Matovina 289—728, Gary Wilson 717, Keith Betts 705. Previous week: Randall Morgan 278—736, Rick Zahler 729, Phil Schoonover 717, Tim Bales 706, Justin Lynn 288, Matt Gibson 277.
FRIDAY SENIOR MIXED – Henry Gauthier 296.
GUYS & DOLLS – Aug. 30: Andrew Mielcarek 289—726, Adam Batliner 715, Crystal Bunton 236, Christina Ramirez 232. Aug. 24: Ray Sessa 290.
Stardust II
DENNY PHILLIPS MEMORIAL – Shon Washington Sr. 761, Karl Marx 276—703, Josh Hill 278—703.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.