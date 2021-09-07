 Skip to main content
Local bowling scores
Hobart

FRIDAY NITE FLYERS – AJ Wilusz 721, Chad Swierc 278, Rhiannon Bowman 228, Kim Swierc 241.

CAPITAL ESTATES – Randy Wilkening 289—703.

THURSDAY MEN’S HDCP. – Perry Schultz 789, Mel DeRolf 278—757.

SATURDAY YOUTH MAJORS – Tyler Rachau 200-200-201—601, AJ Vincent 195-181—547, Kynan Krause 223—545, Dominic Locke 198—507, Lucas McNamara 178-191—507, Bryson Clark 466, Rhiannon Borowski 486, Jordyn Severson 486, Morgan Morales 468.

SATURDAY YOUTH PREPS – Roman Lester 142—333, Kylee Locke 129—344.

Plaza

CONTINENTAL – Larry Matovina 289—728, Gary Wilson 717, Keith Betts 705. Previous week: Randall Morgan 278—736, Rick Zahler 729, Phil Schoonover 717, Tim Bales 706, Justin Lynn 288, Matt Gibson 277.

FRIDAY SENIOR MIXED – Henry Gauthier 296.

GUYS & DOLLS – Aug. 30: Andrew Mielcarek 289—726, Adam Batliner 715, Crystal Bunton 236, Christina Ramirez 232. Aug. 24: Ray Sessa 290.

Stardust II

DENNY PHILLIPS MEMORIAL – Shon Washington Sr. 761, Karl Marx 276—703, Josh Hill 278—703.

